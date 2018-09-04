UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters

Molly Kilete, Abuja

About three hours after a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived at the Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, for interview over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication, he is yet to be released, as at time of filing this report.

Fani-Kayode, who arrived the Force Headquarters at about 2:35pm, on Tuesday, had a running battle with the security personnel stationed at the entrance gate to the complex when they asked him and those accompanying him to surrender their mobile telephone handsets with the operatives.

The minister, alongside his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, and other members of his entourage, initially opposed to the request, but later succumbed to the demand of the operatives after they were told that it was a tradition at the Force Headquarters for people coming for questioning to surrender their communication gadgets.

After obliging to the demand of the police operatives, the minister was then led to the office of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team to meet with the Commissioner in Charge of the unit, Habu Sani.

Sources told Daily Sun that Fani-Kayode’s invitation might not be unconnected to a petition written by a traditional ruler who is also in the office of the IGP monitoring unit.

It was gathered that the IRT boss briefed the former minister about the petition and introduced the traditional ruler who was already seated in his office to the former minister.

The two were said to have exchanged pleasantries after which the former minister was said to have asked his personnel aides except to excuse them.

At the time of filing this report, the minister was yet to come out of the complex which has already being besieged by journalists waiting to interview him on the outcome of the invitation.

The police had, in a letter dated August 20, signed by the Commissioner of the IGP’s monitoring unit, Habu Sani, invited Fani-Kayode for questioning for alleged acts of “conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.”

The letter had directed the former aviation minister to report to the police in Abuja on Monday, August 27.

However, Fani-Kayode had also asked the police for a change in date for him to appear before it.

He said the change of date was to enable him attend to the just concluded conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode had, in his letter to the police, signed by his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, stated that the police invitation letter appeared ‘vague and ambiguous’, noting that there was no mention of the complainants and the subject matter of the planned interrogation.