– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
4th September 2018 - South Africa enters ‘technical recession’
4th September 2018 - Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo
4th September 2018 - Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct
4th September 2018 - Alien herdsmen and the rest of us
4th September 2018 - Only Green Party can deliver Nigeria – Akinsoyinu, Senatorial aspirant
4th September 2018 - Information minister condoles late retired Director’s family
4th September 2018 - Boys Brigade urged to remain guided by ethics, discipline
4th September 2018 - Taraba Assembly by-election: Bulkachukwa constitutes election petition tribunal
Home / National / CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
inec

CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

— 4th September 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered 443, 000 new voters in the just concluded Continues Voters Registration (CVR) in Plateau.

Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

Osaretin said the figure represented the total number of persons registered between April 2017 and August 2018.

READ ALSO Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures

“Between April 2017 when we commenced the registration and when it was suspended in August, we registered over 443, 000 new voters in Plateau,” he said.

Osaretin however, said the figures might not be the total number of registered voters as the commission was doing consolidation to ascertain the actual figures.

The INEC official explained that the commission had only suspended the exercise and would resume after the 2019 general elections.

He also said INEC had displayed information of the newly registered voters at various LGAs headquarters in the state.

Osaretin advised them to go and check their names so as to avoid mistakes when printing their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

inec

CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

— 4th September 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered 443, 000 new voters in the just concluded Continues Voters Registration (CVR) in Plateau. Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday…

  • opsh

    Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN As more rural communities in Plateau come under attacks, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the outfit in charge of security in the north-central state, says it has reinforced measures to check the trend. Maj. Adam Umar,  its spokesperson, in a statement in Jos on Tuesday, said that patrols had been intensified in affected areas to…

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    South Africa enters ‘technical recession’

    — 4th September 2018

    Africa’s second largest economy, South Africa, has entered a technical recession in the second quarter as it contracted 0.77 per cent. Latest data released, on Tuesday, by the South African authorities’ shows President Ramaphosa’s six-month-old government posting a negative start like his immediate predecessor, Jacob Zuma. The country’s Gross Domestic Product was reported at a…

  • osinbajo

    Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has restated that getting rid of corruption and entrenching good governance will be better for Nigeria than simple geographical restructuring. Osinbajo, in a Letter to the Editor, Premium Times, on Tuesday in Abuja, responded to the former Atiku Abubakar’s  reaction on his recent stance on geographical restructuring in…

  • lagos

    Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, on Tuesday advised the staff of the state’s judiciary to adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct of Court Employees. The Chief Judge gave the advice at the unveiling of the Lagos State Judiciary Commitment Statement at the High Court Premises, Badagry in Lagos. News…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share