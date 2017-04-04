The Sun News
Home / Business / Union Bank unveils over 100 branches

Union Bank unveils over 100 branches

4th April 2017

By Chinenye Anuforo

Union Bank has launched over 100 state-of-the-art branches across Nigeria. This comes as the bank celebrates its 100-year anniversary.

Building on the transformation agenda unveiled in 2015, three branches were recently unveiled in Ikirun, Osogbo, and Ilesa in Osun State. These new branches have been upgraded to provide faster and comfortable to customers.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new branch in Osun State, Transformation Director, Union Bank, Joe Mbulu, encouraged customers to migrate to the bank’s fast and secure channels, which include UnionOnline and UnionMobile.

“We began our journey of transformation nearly three years ago and we are very proud of what we have achieved so far,” he stated.

“We upgraded our core banking platform, FlexCube UBS 12.0, which rivals what is currently available in the financial industry. We have also upgraded more than 110 branches across the country, enabling us to provide quick and efficient services to customers in a vibrant and conducive environment”, he added.

With the theme ‘Celebrate, Impact, Lead’, Union Bank is celebrating a 100-year milestone with series of activities planned to mark its anniversary.

On its achievements, its CEO, Emeka Emuwa, said, “Our transformation efforts won us several awards in 2016, including the BusinessDay’s Most Improved Retail Bank in Nigeria. Our new brand identity also won two international awards, beating several international brands, with one of the awards recognising the new look and feel of our branches”.

“As part of our commitment to support communities where we operate, we supported Team Nigeria to the Rio Olympics in 2016. Through an employee fundraising drive, Union Bank employees also raised funds for the Internally Displaced Persons.

With this impact we are making on the community, we expect our relationship with customers to grow and deepen tremendously,” Emeka concluded.

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 4th April 2017 at 3:56 pm
    Reply

    Emeka Emuwa, we commend your transformational efforts in union bank since you took over the headship of the bank a couple of years back. There is no doubt that the bank has attained milestone in terms of information technology, service, staff welfare, structural design and corporate responsibilities. But, it still remains. That is, in the area of pensioners welfare . As the bank celebrates her 100 years of unalloyed service to our country, it is pertinent to mention that the pensioners who contributed to what the bank is today are living in abject poverty and squalor. Most of them look like living corpse with nothing to show for many years they suffered for the bank. The pension review does not come or done as at when due and these had led to untimely death of most of the pensioners because they could not fend for their families as a result of present economic realities. No matter the sky scrapers the bank builds without it reflecting on the workforce, it is an utopian and efforts in futility. i use this medium to commend your effort vis-a-vis your management team. In this auspicious time of celebration, i employ you to use it to better the lots of retirees by given them special packages that will make them feel that they once passed through big, strong and reliable bank . Any program me in this 100 years of celebration that does not accommodate pensioners is a fluke and anti humane.

  2. Frank Ikemba 5th April 2017 at 5:00 am
    Reply

    Share holders of Union Bank whose shares were ‘restructured’ by 10-1 about six years ago are still looking forward to restoration of their shares, before anybody will regard Union Bank as back to life again. Many share holders of Union Bank ve died out of the shock of that era and many ve lost total confidence in the bank. So the management should strive to restore confidence in the bank by not only returning the lost shares, but also by giving bonus and paying dividend to share holders who ve not received dividend for over 8 years now.

Share

    Share

    Share

    Share

    Share

