Mr Emmanuel Animashaun, the President, University of Ilorin Students’ Union Government (SUG), on Monday said the institution charges were the lowest in the country.

Animashaun made this known at a press conference organised by the Union to mark its administration’s first 100 days in office.

According to him, the students have realised that in spite of the hike in school fees and other charges by other universities, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) school charges remain the lowest among Nigeria’s universities.

The university recently increased its tuition fees by 35 per cent, which amounts to about N21, 000.

The SUG president said that the relationship between the union and the university management was peaceful and constructive.

He said that this had translated to the peace and the uninterrupted academic session experienced for the past 18 years.

According to him, the union engages the UNILORIN management with constructive argument to reach conclusions as regards students’ welfare.

“We wish to publicly reiterate that in our union, we are not rascals but radicals who will always stand our ground in protecting our members, but we do it in constructive and diplomatic ways.”

Animashaun pledged his commitment to ensuring that the union served as the bridge between the students and the university management.

“My administration is planning to use its resources primarily for the purpose of activities, programmes and projects that can contribute to all-round education.

“That can also sustain the necessary atmosphere so that eventually we will have contributed to raising giants for our nation and the world at large,’’ he said.

The SUG president highlighted major areas of breakthrough in the institution as including the alleviation of problems with results, encouraging sports activities and catering for students’ welfare.

He, especially, noted the renovation of school hostels had attracted zero increment to school charges.

Animashaun said that as part of his administration’s blueprint, the new Students’ Union Executive Council had embarked on an empowerment programme.

He said that the programme tagged: “Earn as you Learn’’ was aimed at collaborating with some organisations, which offered to employ some of the students who wished to earn money while still in school.

The SUG president revealed the efforts he had made to ease the problem of transportation, which had long been an issue on the campus.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Lateef Ajibade, commended the union for representing the students very well and for cooperating during the meeting on school charges’ increment.

The dean, who was represented by the Sub-Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Alex Akanmu, charged the students leaders to ensure that the students maintained the university facilities.

Ajibade urged the students not to relent on their peaceful conduct but to continue to represent the university in good light.