The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - 1m children die the day they are born, says UNICEF
21st February 2018 - I almost died giving birth to my daughter – Serena Williams
21st February 2018 - I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts
21st February 2018 - Secret cult: 800 knights re-dedicate selves to Christ in Onitsha
21st February 2018 - Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building
21st February 2018 - 2019: ‘Lady Nwokonneya: Voice for women, youths’
21st February 2018 - Pollution, erosion: NEWMAP gives out cooking stoves to Enugu rural dwellers
21st February 2018 - Ezediaro seeks unity, cohesion in Imo APC
21st February 2018 - Inaugural lecture: Prof Ngwakwe gives thanks to God 
21st February 2018 - Clash of Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday celebrations
Home / World News / 1m children die the day they are born, says UNICEF

1m children die the day they are born, says UNICEF

— 21st February 2018

Aljazeera

One million children die on the day they are born every year, with another 1.6 million unable to survive past the first month, the UN’s children’s agency said in a new report.

Newborns in Pakistan, Central African Republic (CAR) and Afghanistan have the least chance of survival, according to the UNICEF report launched on Tuesday.

More than 80 percent of newborn deaths are due to premature births, complications during birth or infections, the report adds, and these deaths can be prevented with access to good quality healthcare and nutrition, as well as clean water and adequate facilities.

“Given that the majority of these deaths are preventable, clearly, we are failing the world’s poorest babies,” said UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Poverty, conflict, and weak institutions are being blamed for pregnant women and infants not receiving the assistance they need.

In Pakistan, one in 22 newborns does not live past the first month.

“There is a lack of a holistic approach,” Mubina Agboatwalla, chairperson of Health Oriented Preventive Education, told Al Jazeera.

“The deaths occur due to a number of causes, including home deliveries, anaemic mothers and poor sanitary conditions,” she added.

“Simple things like washing hands will reduce the mortality rate by half.”

Pakistan’s Tharparkar district has been the hardest hit when it comes to infant mortality.

More than 1,500 children under the age of five died in the southern district from 2011 to 2016. Almost 80 percent of births were underweight. The main cause, according to the doctors, was poverty and malnourishment.

Additionally, a lack of education and access to family planning for girls, early marriage and teen pregnancy play a big role in rising infant mortality rates, Agboatwalla said.

“These problems are swept under the carpet,” she explained.

“The girl is not mature enough to look after herself or the baby. Unless the girls are educated, they are unable to fathom the messages regarding preventive measures. Family planning, unfortunately, has lost its importance here.” In conflict-ridden CAR, one in 24 newborns meets the same fate.

Last year, the upsurge of violence in the country drove the number of internally displaced persons up to 688,700, the highest figure since the crisis began in 2013.

UNICEF says many women are unable to access healthcare due to the conflict.

Bangui, the country’s capital, has the only pediatric hospital in the country.

The free government hospital sees hundreds of patients daily. But, with limited medical supplies and a lack of staff, including specialists, the situation is far from satisfactory. Almost two out of every 30 children born in this hospital die every day.

“We are in a crisis. We have to equip health centres. This situation is not sustainable,” Gody Chrysostone, one of the five paediatricians in CAR, said.

Stefan Peterson, chief of UNICEF’s health section, pointed to the high number of early marriages and teenage pregnancies as one of the reasons behind mortality rates worldwide.

According to Girls Not Brides, a global partnership working to ending child marriage, 15 million girls are married before the age of 18 every year. More than 700 million women and girls alive today were married before they turned 18.

“These are high-risk pregnancies both for the mother and the baby,” Peterson said.

“Delaying pregnancy and making sure girls go to school is very important not just for the individuals and society but also helps in bringing mortality rates down.

“We’re launching a campaign to encourage governments to increase investment in health services. In many cases, when women have heeded the calls to come to health facilities to deliver, we fail them on quality of service provided.

“We want to reach a point where we no longer have children giving birth to children. Newborn deaths are very much avoidable and preventable.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts

— 21st February 2018

Simon Ateba, Washington D.C. (TodayNewsAfrica) A French tourist has admitted impregnating more than 600 women in six African countries within two years. Forty-year old Jean Michel made the revelation on an online news site “Africa24”. The six countries included Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Guinea. Why it matters:  Many Africans see all westerners…

  • FAAC disbursements hit N6.41tr in 2017

    — 21st February 2018

    …A’Ibom gets highest shares, Osun least Uche Usim, (Abuja); Adewale Sanyaolu The three tiers of government shared a total of N6.418 trillion in 2017 from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The figure  represents an increase of 25.8 per cent  and 6.8 per cent when compared to total disbursements of N5.1 trillion and N6.011 trillion shared…

  • Direct flight to The Gambia, others’ll boost commerce –Envoy

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian High Commissioner to The Gambia, Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Obe, has said the opening up of direct flight between Lagos and Banjul by Air Peace would go a long way in strengthening bilateral trade relations in both countries.  Ibidapo-Obe, who spoke at a ceremony in Banjul to mark the airline’s Lagos-Banjul inaugural flight lamented…

  • How poor documentation marred exportation of solid mineral

    — 21st February 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Facts yesterday emerged on why containers of manganese meant for export from Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa  failed to arrive their destination 10 days after flag-off. The journey from Ikorodu to Apapa, both in Lagos, by barge is usually not more that six hours but 10 days after…

  • Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

    — 21st February 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa. Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share