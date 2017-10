Prof. Paul Otasowie of the Engineering Department of the University of Benin was killed by unknown gunmen last night, in what eyewitnesses said was a failed kidnap attempt.

He was shot and killed by the gunmen as he made to enter his house in the Ekehuan Road area of the city, close to where the social critic and popular musician Ambassador Osayomore Joseph was kidnapped Tuesday.

News of the gruesome killing of the affable and erudite professor this morning threw the University Community into mourning.

That incident would be the second in two days, where in the first, the victim musician was successfully abducted and his wife shot.

See details later as we speak with the police .