UNIBEN ALUMNI

UNIBEN alumni hold annual award Saturday

— 5th September 2018

The alumni association also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to add weekends in its schedule of Continuous Voters’ Registration

Chukwudi Nweje

Lagos Chapter of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Alumni Association will hold its annual Award of Excellence with the theme: ‘The Nigeria of today: Looking inwards,’ will hold on Saturday, September 8, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja.

READ ALSO: UNIBEN alumni condole with Ambode over Lagos fire tragedy

Nominees for the award include President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick; Brig. General Efe Edafiogor, CEO Zenon Lab Nigeria Ltd, Gabriel Edeoghon; an Assistant Director at the Department of Petroleum Resources, Mr Enorense Amadasun; Engineering Manager at West African Gas and Pipeline Ltd, Ossad Eronmwon and Assistant Director at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mr Tolu Sonaike, among others.

 The association made the announcement in a communiqué issued by its Chairman, Emmanuel Oriazuwa and Public Relations Officer, Julius Ebhodaghe; at the end of its monthly meeting which held on Sunday, August 19.

The alumni association also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to add weekends in its schedule of Continuous Voters’ Registration; so as to allow more eligible voters enrol. The association noted that more voters would be captured if the commission worked on weekends.

It also tasked the Lagos State Government to expedite action in removing articulated vehicles from major roads, especially along Fadeyi, to Apapa/Port roads, where it said articulated vehicles earlier removed by a task force have since returned.

“The branch commends the Lagos state government for its timely interventions in removing articulated vehicles from major roads in Lagos and making life bearable for residents of the state. However, much still needs to be done, especially in the Fadeyi to Apapa/Port axis as the trucks are already returning to the highways and causing serious traffic gridlock.

