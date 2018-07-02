The Sun News
AMBODE

UNIBEN alumni condole with Ambode over Lagos fire tragedy

— 2nd July 2018

Executive and members of the University of Benin Alumni Association, Lagos Branch, have condoled with Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and people the state, over the fire disaster which claimed 10 lives on Otedola Bridge.

The group also extended its condolences to families of the victim.

In a statement by Emmanuel Oriazuwa, chairman and Nnabueze Enebeli, secretary, the group also thanked the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service; Lagos State Ambulance Service; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other emergency response agencies as well as individuals for their prompt response and actions in curbing the fire and reducing casualties.

“We pray for the quick recovery of all those undergoing treatments due to different injuries sustained.

“Such incidents can be avoided if the management of fuel haulage and other heavy duty vehicles ensure adequate safety measures and strict adherence to the directive requiring heavy duty vehicles to ply the highway at specific periods, while also reminding the authorities of the continuous parking of these trucks along the  Ojuelegba/Apapa axis, which constitutes an accident-in-waiting,”the group said.

