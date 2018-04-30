The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually
30th April 2018 - NCSU seeks special recognition for Ambode
30th April 2018 - NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary
30th April 2018 - Double trouble for Lagos businessman
30th April 2018 - Match Manipulation: CAF slams one-year ban on Nigerian referee
30th April 2018 - Ndidi undergoes scan for injury
30th April 2018 - FIFA threatens worldwide ban on Nigeria
30th April 2018 - Poverty: North blight of Nigeria
30th April 2018 - The partisan patriot
30th April 2018 - Herdsmen and the rest of us
Home / Business / UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually

UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually

— 30th April 2018

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177

The United Nations Environment-Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) Nigeria‎ has called for urgent collaboration between major stakeholders in the country to create 11 million jobs annually that will provide solutions to the rising unemployment rate in the country.‎

The national president of EBAFOSA, Mr. James Oyesola, who stated this recently at an inter-ministerial/agencies policy task force meeting in Abuja, explained that key stakeholders must operate in unison to address the challenges posed by climate change to facilitate creating jobs in the agricultural sector of the economy.

He added: “The key issue is that addressing climate change challenges, implementing SDGs and our nationally determine contributions, among others, can’t be implemented in ‘silos’. Therefore, there is need to bridge policy gaps by breaking inter-ministerial silos through convening policy makers in relevant line ministries of environment, agriculture, industry, energy, forestry, lands, trade, finance, etc, as well as non-state actors in policy research, etc, for collaborative policy processes.

“Also, to catalyse investment in clean energy-powered agro-industrialisation, agriculture policies will need to reconcile with industry policies, energy policies, lands policies and private investors to ensure relevant-cross cutting policies that incentivize investment by both state and non-state actors in plants and clean processing industries near high potential agro-production areas. Infrastructure policies need to be synchronised to ensure prioritised investments in rural roads for efficient connection of production areas or these agro-industrial zones to market areas.”

Earlier, in his presentation, providing more insights into the climate change challenges confronting Africa and Nigeria, UN Environment Africa Climate Change Coordinator, Dr. Richard Munang, lamented the ballooning youthful and unemployed population amid untapped opportunities.

“Where for every three million jobs, there are up to 12 million youth competing for them each year, right here in Nigeria, while 1.2 million fresh people joined the pool of job seekers in just one quarter of 2017, another 1.6 million who were in full-time employment lost their jobs in the same period. The implication is Nigeria may need to create up to 2.8 million jobs per quarter, which translates to about 11 million jobs each year. The implication is the urgent need to increase opportunities exponentially. Across Africa, this youth bulge has been christened a ticking time bomb.

“Yet, these youths represent the most sovereign capital we have as a continent – to tap and drive growth,” he explained.

The coordinator added: “Across Africa, such youths, already frustrated by the lack of opportunities, are risking it all – life, limb and dignity – on perilous journeys in search of elusive greener pastures in other continents.”

Munang explained that food insecurity has led to about 240 million people going to bed hungry every day in Africa, yet 65% of the global arable land is right here in Africa.

He said post-harvest losses on the continent have hit $48 billion each year, exceeding the $35 billion spent on imports, adding, “implying that reversing these losses will inject $83 billion in income, jobs & intra-Africa trade opportunities every year. Right here, Nigeria’s PHLs top $9 billion annually. This translates into not only lost food, but income, trading and job opportunities along the supply chain.”

The UNEP Africa coordinator noted that climate change is threatening to shrink productivity of most African economies by 75%.

“In Nigeria, climate change is projected to cost 6 – 30% of GDP by 2050, translating to $100 billion – $460 billion loss. The result is compounding all the dire socio-economic challenges already confronting the country,” he said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually

— 30th April 2018

Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The United Nations Environment-Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) Nigeria‎ has called for urgent collaboration between major stakeholders in the country to create 11 million jobs annually that will provide solutions to the rising unemployment rate in the country.‎ The national president of EBAFOSA, Mr. James Oyesola, who stated this…

  • Lagos

    NCSU seeks special recognition for Ambode

    — 30th April 2018

    The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has advocated special recognition for Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for his support to workers in the state. This is even as the union has tasked members to get involved in the organising of new members to further expand and strengthen the union. National president of NCSU, Amaechi…

  • NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary

    — 30th April 2018

    The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appointed Comrade Adamu Song as its new general secretary, following the retirement of Comrade Joseph Ogbebor, the erstwhile general secretary. According to a statement signed by Adamson Momoh, assistant general secretary, research and public affairs, Song is a seasoned labour technocrat who, until the…

  • CAN

    CAN tells Buhari to forget 2019

    — 30th April 2018

    …As Christians protest nationwide Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan; Sola Ojo, Kaduna; Paul Osuyi, Asaba; Fred Ezeh, Abuja; Odogwu, Abakaliki; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Desmond Mgboh, Kano; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo; Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo Several churches and worshippers nationwide, yesterday, complied with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protest the wanton bloodletting…

  • Buhari has defeated Boko Haram –Lai Mohammed

    — 30th April 2018

    In the United States of America, yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has defeated Boko Haram. The minister said four years ago, Boko Haram strolled into Abuja, the country’s capital, at will, during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Mohammed told newsmen, after a tour of major…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share