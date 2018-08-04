How my uncle, wife, 5 kids neighbour perished in auto crash – survivor

“…A government that loves its people should show concern that a family of seven just perished in an auto crash as a result of bad road.”

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Vera Onyia’s story touches the heart. It is the stuff that Nollywood is made of but this is not make-believe. But for kind fate, she would have gone the way of all mortals on June 10. In fact, she missed death by the whiskers.

That day, she was in the same car with her beloved uncle, Pastor ThankGod Ifeanyichukwu Onyia, his wife, Chinwe, their five children – Olive, Chizitelu, Pearl, Precious, Sobe – and a neighbour’s daughter, Favour, but a moment after she alighted, the car was involved in a head on collision with a mass transit bus at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. And her 46-year-old uncle, his family and a neighbour’s only child perished.

Last Wednesday, Saturday Sun visited the grieving family and Vera narrated how she narrowly escaped death. Weeping profusely, she said: “On the morning of June 10, 2018, we all prepared to go to church with my uncle, who was a pastor in a Redeemed Christian Church of God parish in Obofia-Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. On the way, we had a little debate about who was going to cook. I was just recovering from an illness and I told my uncle’s wife that I wouldn’t be able to cook that day. It was like a debate and she insisted that I must get down from the car and go to a nearby church so that I can comeback early to cook. I told her that if she comes back before me, she would cook and if I got back before her I would cook.

“So, it was a deal and I got down at Ogui junction and they continued the journey. Around 1pm, I got a call from one of the neighbour’s in the compound that my grandmother was in Enugu and she was looking for me. The neighbour said she was asking why my uncle, her son, didn’t come to church. You know, she usually worshipped with them in the same church. But I told her that my uncle went to church, that we all left for church that morning but I got down somewhere. She now told me that I should comeback home and I came back and saw my grandmother. I took her to the house and I alerted some other neighbour’s that my uncle was missing. I called as many relations as I knew we had in Enugu.

“We all started looking for him. Of course, we have three routes that connect us to Enugu; it is either you go through Udi Road, Milliken Hill or the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway. One of our neighbours came back and said that there was no accident on the road, the other one said they searched the hospitals and they couldn’t find them.”