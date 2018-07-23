The recent inauguration of the ancient and historic Milliken Hill road, Ngwo, Enugu, newly reconstructed and modernized with street lights and other safety measures by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, did not only stir jubilation in the state, it also rekindled the people’s confidence in good governance and participatory democracy.

Constructed between 1909 and 1928 by the colonial government, the all-important hilly, undulating road, which was hitherto neglected for many decades, has today become a centre of attraction and a new bride for motorists driving into the Coal City state through the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

Interestingly, the good news is that the federal road, which was closed a few weeks ago for total rehabilitation by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has been reopened to traffic as an alternative route for travelers plying the intractable Ugwu Onyeama section of the Ontisha-Enugu federal road into Enugu City.

Bounded by a deep valley and beautiful pine trees that showcase the beautiful green nature of the Coal City, the long neglected snaking Milliken Hill road also abounds with other natural endowments and a rich heritage that upholds its fame as a key tourist attraction, which needs to be cherished and protected for generations yet unborn.

As a monumental edifice built close to a century ago, the winding hilly road has over the years kept faith with history in terms of what it symbolizes to an average Igbo man.

According to history, British tourists on their way to the Middle Belt from Awka in 1908 sighted the hill at Ngwo, Enugu. In appreciation of its natural, beautiful outlook and anticipation of the inherent mineral potentials drew the attention of the colonial government in Lagos. Consequently, a team of mining engineers was reportedly sent down to Enugu in 1909 to prospect for silver in the hill. They struck coal instead. It was also reported that the discovery of coal attracted the Europeans to settle on top of the hill at Ngwo now known as “Hilltop”, and subsequent construction of the Milliken Hill road which was named after the head engineer, who designed the historic road.

Propelled by this noble vision and the need to protect and preserve the enduring legacy bequeathed to the Igbos in particular and entire country in general, by the colonial masters, and in keeping with his administration’s urban renewal agenda, Gov. Ugwuanyi, in spite of the nation’s economic crunch, embarked on the reconstruction of the 12-kiliometer 9th Mile Ekochin-Ngwo- Milliken Hill-New Market federal road. The project’s peak of attraction is the Milliken Hill section, which was completely reconstructed after being fortified with concrete retaining walls, jersey-kerbs and street lights for its lifespan enhancement and safety of road users.