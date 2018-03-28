The Sun News
Umahi distributes 48 vehicles to Ebonyi govt. officials

Umahi distributes 48 vehicles to Ebonyi govt. officials

28th March 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday,  distributed 43 brand new Hyundai Jeeps and five Hilux vans to some government officials serving in different boards, ministries and other departments of governments.

The beneficiaries included members of the State Executive Councils who were not captured in the last batch of cars distributed to commissioners and other aides of the state governor.

This was even as the governor also swore-in the newly appointed High Court Judge in the state, Justice Onwosi Uwabunkeonye.

The judge’s swearing in ceremony took place at the Exco Chambers while the distribution of the vehicles took place in front of Governor’s Office, all in Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Speaking after the cars’ distribution, the governor said that the government procured the vehicles to enable the officers to discharge their duties without hitches.

He disclosed however that the new vehicles were monetised and as such their costs would be deducted from the salaries of the beneficiaries to reimburse the government.

“You will however handover the vehicle to the Secretary to the State Government when you leave your office in the event you are not able to complete the payment before relinquishing your post or in the alternative, oay up your outstanding balance”, he said.

He further said that some other government officials especially from the state House of Assembly and other parastatals who were not captured in the new distribution would be provided with their own in the next batch.

Governor Umahi, while commending the state Judiciary for their contributions to the development of the state especially as it affects the dispensing of justice, he pledged to work closely with the judiciary and ensure they were provided the relevant support to work effectively.

He, therefore, announced the sum of N20 million as support for some projects being executed by the judiciary; even as he directed the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Fidelis Nweze, to commence tarring of the judiciary premises.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered that the traditional rulers in the state would, in the coming days, take delivery of brand new Jeeps from the state government for effective running of their offices.

