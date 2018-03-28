The Sun News
Home / National / CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee formed, as members assume duty

CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee formed, as members assume duty

— 28th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Following Senate clearance, the two newly appointed Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aisha Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu formally assumed duty, on Wednesday.

More so, the trio of Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Robert Asogwa and Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi were also at the Head Office of the CBN to formally commence their tenure as Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank.

Welcoming the new Deputy Governors and members of the MPC to the CBN, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, prior to their subscription to the relevant Oaths of Office, congratulated them on their respective appointments by the President and subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

Emefiele, joined by Mr. Adebayo Adelabu and Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna, the Deputy Governors in charge of Operations and Financial System Stability (FSS), respectively, expressed gladness that the bank now had a full complement of Deputy Governors to enable it operate optimally as well as the required quorum to enable the MPC hold its statutory meetings for formulating monetary and credit policy.

He, therefore, charged the Deputy Governors and MPC members to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their new responsibilities, stressing that much was expected of them. He urged them to

Mrs. Ahmad, Mr. Adamu and the three new MPC members subsequently subscribed to their Oaths of Office, administered by the Acting Director, Corporate Secretariat at the CBN, Mrs. Alice Karau.

Thereafter, the Director, Monetary Policy Department (MPD), Mr. Moses Tule, read out the Charter of the MPC to new members before they retired into their maiden MPC retreat preparatory to the first MPC meeting for 2018 scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 3.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate on  March 22, confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Ahmad and Mr. Edward Adamu as substantive Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) along with three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Segun Adio

