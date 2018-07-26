– The Sun News
Ugwuanyi

Ugwuanyi sets new agenda for robust economic growth

26th July 2018

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has disclosed his administration’s plan to adopt new strategies towards stepping up actions  that would meet the developmental needs of the people of the state.

Ugwuanyi stated that his administration has in the last three years, raised the bar in both infrastructural and social development, which has left indelible marks on the citizens of the state, as well as entrenched peace, political stability and good governance. He said these were actualised through boosting of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base.

The  governor, who spoke during a one-day retreat for all key policy makers of the state organised by UNICEF in partnership with the state government pointed out that the programme was “designed to review the policy thrusts of sectors in Enugu State” with a view to guiding the development of an Economic Blueprint and Growth Plan for the second tenure of his administration.

He explained that, “this Growth Plan is indeed, a vision for the future of Enugu State, as it will state what we intend  to achieve in the next 4 to 5 years,” and appreciated members of the state’s Economic Advisory Committee for facilitating the retreat and for the selfless service they have continued to render to his administration in the form of advice.

Speaking during the ceremony, the representative of UNICEF, Mrs. Ruby Okoro, commended Ugwuanyi for his administration’s commitment to the rapid socio-economic development of Enugu State, saying the initiative will “address strong development issues in the state.”

Governor Ugwuanyi further explained that his administration has in the past three years developed and reviewed  the state’s Medium Term Implementation Plan (MTIP) and sector plans to ensure proper alignment of policies and budget. He stated that the government “has decided to develop a growth plan that will sustain our efforts towards making Enugu State one of the four most economically and self-sufficient states in Nigeria.

“We have boosted the IGR-base to provide more funds for capital development in the state; built and rehabilitated key infrastructure; empowered our youths and women; secured lives and property of our people to ensure peace and political stability; improved institutions and systems for quality service delivery; secured the future of our children; fought against social discrimination and corruption as well as prudently managed the lean resources of the state.

Ugwuanyi, who expressed gratitude that “God has truly been wonderful to us,” revealed that the new development plans will focus on poverty reduction/wealth creation; healthy and productive citizens; highly educated and skilled workforce; youth empowerment and employment.”

Others include, “urban/city renewal/upgrade; peace and security; citizens with the right attitudes, aptitudes and values; responsive, inclusive and accountable governance and economic /fiscal expansion”.

