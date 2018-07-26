Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC— 26th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuosho, for his earlier announcement of defecting from the party, describing him as a betrayer.
The party, however, declared that the senator remained an outsider, not minding his attendance, on Wednesday, of a parley of 43 senators, elected on the platform of the APC, with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Tejuoso had on Tuesday announced his defection from the ruling APC during a plenary session at the Senate. But the senator, on Wednesday, made U-turn at a parley President Muhammadu Buhari held with APC Senator at the Presidential Villa.
But the party, in Ogun State, on Thursday, through a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary , Wale Elegbede, and made available to newsmen, in Abeokuta, the state capital, carpeted the senator for being a ‘double-faced’ politician.
The party noted that it had followed the events of the last few days within the national polity with keen interest, particularly as it affected Sen. Tejuoso.
“We took careful note of his decision to leave the party, as contained in the letter read on the floor of the National Assembly and confirmed by the numerous statements and interviews he made in the media.
“We therefore congratulate Senator Tejuoso for his candor in coming out clearly and boldly, rather than continue in what has become his trade mark – dangerous double faced politicking, serial party policy and party hierarchy betrayal, marauding as APC senator, during the day, whilst he does exactly the opposite under the cover of darkness”, the statement said.
In a related development, the leadership of APC in Ogun Central Senatorial District, has dissociated itself from the action of the Senator.
In a communiqué, issued at the end of APC senatorial meeting, held at the party state secretariat, in Abeokuta, said members and leaders of the party in Ogun Central, were not only shocked, but embarrassed by the news of Tejuoso’s defection.
The communiqué, signed by the chairman and secretary of APC in the senatorial district, Yomi Ademefun and Ariori Saheed, respectively, equally knocked Tejuoso for his failure to defer to the leadership of the party both at the state and the zonal levels, before taking his action.
It further declared that APC in Ogun Central distanced itself from the Senator’s actions.
“Much as we concede the rights of Senator Lanre Tejuoso to take any personal decision he deems fit, politically, we that voted for him to become a senator, hereby distance ourselves from his actions.
“The Ogun APC Central District remains one and indivisible family and owes its allegiance to the party in the state and the nation as a whole,” the communiqué stated.
