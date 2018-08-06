– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka
6th August 2018 - Economic recovery: Lalong applauds FG initiatives on MSME
6th August 2018 - Masari launches ‘war’ on girl-child marriage in Katsina
6th August 2018 - Insecurity: Defence minister wants police, NSCDC deployed to liberated areas
6th August 2018 - UPDATED: Kano deputy gov, Abubakar, resigns
6th August 2018 - APC chieftains extol Kalu’s virtues
6th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim
6th August 2018 - Work towards Nigeria’s redemption, Wike tells the church
6th August 2018 - Edo’s fight against human trafficking data-driven –Obaseki
6th August 2018 - MASSOB attacks Buhari over plans to build refinery in Katsina
Home / National / Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka
Mbaka

Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka

— 6th August 2018

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka,  has commended  the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he has done excellently well in office and deserves a second term. 

Mbaka poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi, describing him as “a good, kindhearted, humble,  peace-loving and God-fearing leader,” who has judiciously managed the lean resources of the state for the benefit of the people, as such declared that there is no vacancy in the state Government House in 2019. 

The Catholic priest also described Ugwuanyi as “the best governor so far in Enugu State,” adding that  he is “an epitome of peace;  a sanctuary of conflict resolution and model for rural and urban development.”

READ ALSO In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim

The cleric, who spoke at the Adoration  Arena in Enugu, during the Thanksgiving Mass for the governor’s recent victory at the Supreme Court, thanked God for giving the people of the state such an outstanding leader, saying this is the first time since he became a priest, that the state is experiencing peace. 

He maintained that Ugwuanyi is prayer answered, appreciating the people of the state for their unflinching support and prayers for the governor, especially, while the protracted legal battle lasted, emphasising that “it is a Mass of Thanksgiving to God.”

Mbaka further stated that Ugwuanyi was “the only governor that pays workers’ salaries before the 25th of every month,” disclosing that when most states could not pay salaries as a result of the recent federal allocation sharing deadlock, the governor paid, accordingly. 

Commending the governor  for the security in Enugu State, Fr. Mbaka stated the feat was achieved because of “the reign of peace” in the state and the governor’s faithful role as “a good shepherd.” 

While applauding the governor “for managing the public wealth judiciously and godly” for the equitable development of the entire state, the outspoken priest prayed against any plot over the governor’s re-election in 2019, saying: “I pray to God that this good man, with intimidating humility will continue to govern Enugu State till 2023. 

“Our governor, God has opened doors for you, no man can close it. Those who are following him should continue to follow him, he is a good man.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mbaka

Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka

— 6th August 2018

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka,  has commended  the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he has done excellently well in office and deserves a second term.  Mbaka poured encomiums on Governor Ugwuanyi, describing him as “a good, kindhearted, humble,  peace-loving and God-fearing leader,” who has judiciously managed the lean…

  • ECONOMIC RECOVERY

    Economic recovery: Lalong applauds FG initiatives on MSME

    — 6th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Federal Government for initiating National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) geared towards economic recovery. In a press statement signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, Governor Lalong commended Osinbajo after he presented an Award…

  • MASARI

    Masari launches ‘war’ on girl-child marriage in Katsina

    — 6th August 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Apparently disturbed by the reported rampant cases of girl-child marriage, Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has converted all girls’ secondary schools in the rural communities to boarding institutions. “This is to discourage parents from marrying off their girls when they are about 13 years old,” Masari explained  this over the…

  • DEFENCE

    Insecurity: Defence minister wants police, NSCDC deployed to liberated areas

    — 6th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansir Dan-Ali (rtd.) has reiterated the need for the deployment of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel in all areas liberated by the military in the North-East states. He said the move would consolidate on the gains of military operations as well as…

  • KANO

    UPDATED: Kano deputy gov, Abubakar, resigns

    — 6th August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has resigned his position effective Saturday. The resignation letter, which was submitted, on Sunday, has been acknowledged by the Kano Governor’s office. In the letter,  addressed to the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abubakar regretted that he would have wished to continue in office…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share