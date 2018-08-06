In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim

Enter the man whose magic wand offered the state a permanent coolant. Born on August 8, 1956 in Makarfi village (you now know who), and educated at Federal Government College, Enugu and later at ABU (obtained a first degree in accounting and a master’s in accounting and finance and thereafter lectured part-time), our man had set out as a banker and risen to the position of General Manager in the defunct Nigeria Universal Bank. He also served as Honourable Commissioner, Finance as well as at the Centre for Conflict Resolution or so, something for which he has uncanny passion. His first major political break albeit came in 1999 following his election as governor and re-election in 2003. Those eight intervening years etched the man’s image on the Kaduna memory. People of the state I spoke with (most of them of alternate political camp) described him as a mass developer, a fair-minded troubleshooter, an accessible, calm, courageous, calculating leader and great listener; possibly the best governor

Kaduna ever had. One Muslim told me that for an age, prior to 1999, the Christian south complained of being marginalised and oppressed by the majority and larger Muslim north. He confirmed the injustice, recounting how the southern part was ruled by the Emir of Zazzau, a northern emirate. It took our man to put a stop by granting them independence via the creation of chiefdoms headed by southern Christians. Of course, such deft political incorrectness forced him into a head-on collision with his native Muslim north. Furthermore, the executive council of the state that used to be 70:30 he made it 50:50 and ensured that project distribution was even. He was so justice-conscious that his northern brethren nicknamed him Reverend Makarfi! READ ALSO: I will restructure Nigeria if elected president – Makarfi While that trait made him a cult hero especially in southern Kaduna, it was the Solomonic dexterity with which he handled the Sharia crisis of Year 2000 that shot him into national prominence. His tripartite legal system sanctioned Sharia for Muslims, Customary Court for non-Muslims and Common Law for all, and to this day has kept the peace in the state once tagged a flashpoint. Early 2003, the first time the People’s Democratic Party ever assessed its governors, he came out tops. His colleague told how in the run up to 2007 when then President Olusegun Obasanjo asked PDP governors to nominate their best colleague to succeed him, three times they voted and three times the Kaduna Chief Executive was the man! Alas, he was not the final man; because as things go in Nigeria, he was thought too intelligent and independent-minded. Yet, that disappointment threw up another take-away about this five-star Nigerian. Some of his colleagues irked by what had happened wanted him to lead a revolt against the establishment but he won’t budge. Instead, he elected to serve as northwest coordinator for a man who had initially lined behind him: Umaru Musa Yara’Adua (may Allah bless his soul)!