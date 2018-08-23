– The Sun News
UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
NEW NATIONS

UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

European soccer’s new Nations League competition will give national team football a boost when it gets underway next month, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.

Ceferin said that friendly internationals failed to provide meaningful matches and that a new balance was needed between club and national team football.

The Nations League, to be held every two years, will feature all 55 of Europe’s national teams divided into four divisions, Leagues A to D, that are themselves split into four groups.

READ ALSO South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings

The matches will be played between September and November.

There is promotion and relegation between each league while the top division will finish with a four-team mini-tournament, to be held in June next year, to decide the Nations League champion.

Initially the new league was greeted with criticisms because of its seemingly complex format, but the new competition was given a warmer reception by coaches when the draw was made in January.

“The World Cup showed that there is a huge appetite for national team football,” said Ceferin in a UEFA statement.

“UEFA has always been aware of this, and of the fact that national team football needs more than biennial summer showcases,” he added, referring to the European Championship and the World Cup, each held every four years.

“Supporters realise that most friendlies fail to deliver competitive and meaningful football.

” The relationship between club and national team football needed rebalancing.

“That was the thinking behind the UEFA Nations League.”

UEFA introduced the competition amid concern that the public were losing interest in the European and World Cup qualifying competitions which will continue in a reduced time-frame because of the number of mismatches.

Increasingly, international breaks have come to be seen by fans in Europe as an unwelcome intrusion into the club season, which boasts the world’s top players competing in a handful of domestic leagues.

“In every even year there are World Cup or Euro champions; now in every odd year there will be a UEFA Nations League champion,” said Ceferin.

READ ALSO Plateau: Group tasks FG on building trauma centres for traumatise IDPs

“Football is about competition and now, just like in club football, there will be a national team champion at the close of every season.”

Global soccer body FIFA has discussed plans to take the idea a stage further and introduce a global nations league although this has met with opposition from clubs and European leagues.

Ceferin said the World Cup in Russia, where all four semi-finalists were European, underlined the strength of the continent’s football.

“Europe has now provided 13 of the 16 semi-finalists at the last four World Cups,” he said.

“We are not just producing successful clubs in Europe, but a rich seam of talented players, visionary coaches and competitive national teams.”

