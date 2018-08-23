– The Sun News
FARMERS

South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings

— 23rd August 2018

BBC

South Africa has accused US President Donald Trump of seeking to sow division after his tweet referring to the “large-scale killing of farmers”.

He said he had asked his secretary of state to look into the matter of “seizing land from white farmers”.

South Africa’s presidential spokeswoman said Mr Trump was “misinformed”.

Last month, South Africa said it would go ahead with plans to amend the constitution, allowing land to be expropriated without compensation.

The redistribution of land was a fundamental principle of the governing African National Congress (ANC) during its struggle against white-minority rule.

But 24 years after apartheid ended, white people – who make up just 9% of the population – own 72% of the farmland held by individuals, according to government figures.

