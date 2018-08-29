– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Uduaghan, an asset to Delta APC – Party chieftain
29th August 2018 - “Africa has chosen China,” says Burkina Faso president
29th August 2018 - 2019: INEC requires 2,600 vehicles for elections in Ebonyi-REC
29th August 2018 - PDP Asks Theresa May To Visit Other Parts Of Nigeria
29th August 2018 - Researchers find new enzymes for universal Type “O ”blood
29th August 2018 - JUST IN – British PM Theresa May arrives State House
29th August 2018 - 4m refugee children are not in school, number rising: UNHCR
29th August 2018 - Toke Makinwa to launch career in music
29th August 2018 - Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices
29th August 2018 - Delta’ll benefit from my presence in APC – Uduaghan
Home / National / Uduaghan, an asset to Delta APC – Party chieftain
UDUAGHAN

Uduaghan, an asset to Delta APC – Party chieftain

— 29th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha on Wednesday said the chances of the party winning elective positions in the state has been boosted by the defection of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan into the party.

Enuha told our correspondent that Uduaghan is an asset with the capacity to dictate the pendulum in next year’s election, having empowered so many people during his eight-year tenure as governor.

He said: “By the time you do two terms that is eight years, do you know the number of people you would have empowered? Do you know the number of people who will benefit from the number of people you have blessed?

READ ALSO: PDP Asks Theresa May To Visit Other Parts Of Nigeria

“They will keep blessing others with that multiplier effect. So it is a very big advantage. Why do you think they are jumping up for Akpabio to come into APC? Because he has been a governor for two terms. Do you know what he has done there?”

Enuha reiterated his appeal to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC to approve direct primaries to produce candidates for all elective positions in next year’s election, insisting that the process will deepen democracy.

He said state governors on the party’s platform are resisting direct primaries to protect their selfish interests, maintaining that it was only through direct primaries that popular candidates can emerge to fly the party’s flag.

“I am appealing to the party NEC to approve direct primaries for all positions. I know that there are these governors who are resisting for their own self interest because they want to control delegates if we continue with indirect primaries.

“A situation where you gather a bunch of delegates, lock them up in a hotel, feed them and give them drink for days, and on the day of the convention, you pack them into a bus like prisoners, pay them handsomely and shepherd them to vote your choice is not good for democracy.

“And this has been going on since 1999, and now Tinubu and Oshiomhole have seen the light and want to entrench internal democracy, and the only way to do it is to adopt direct primaries where everybody would participate.

“The advantage of direct primaries is that people do not depend on the executives for who to vote for. The executive is a cesspool of corruption. People want to be in the executive to manipulate delegates’ list and corruptly enrich themselves.

“But the good news is after direct primaries, nobody will be aggrieved, and therefore everybody will come together as one unit to prosecute the general election. But in the delegates’ primary cheating is part of it which usually lead to people leaving the party,” he opined.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UDUAGHAN

Uduaghan, an asset to Delta APC – Party chieftain

— 29th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha on Wednesday said the chances of the party winning elective positions in the state has been boosted by the defection of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan into the party. Enuha told our correspondent that Uduaghan is an…

  • Obioma

    2019: INEC requires 2,600 vehicles for elections in Ebonyi-REC

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it requires 2,652 vehicles of different types for movement of materials and officials for the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi. Prof. Godswill Obioma, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi made the disclosure at a meeting between the commission and state officials of the National Union of…

  • THERESA

    PDP Asks Theresa May To Visit Other Parts Of Nigeria

    — 29th August 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, not to restrict her visit to Nigeria to Abuja alone. It made the plea on Tuesday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan. The party urged the British PM to visit other parts of the country to access…

  • THERESA MAY

    JUST IN – British PM Theresa May arrives State House

    — 29th August 2018

    The British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at the State House to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is as President Buhari has cancelled the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, to welcome his August visitor. READ ALSO 4m refugee children are not in school, number rising: UNHCR Theresa May arrived exactly…

  • warning strike

    Warning strike: Osun Govt. workers stay away from offices

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Osun Government workers, on Wednesday, stayed away from the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Labour Unions to embark on a three-day warning strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the offices at the state secretariat were under lock and key, as no worker…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share