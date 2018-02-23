Two dead in Sokoto Prisons officials, hoodlums fracas

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of two and one person hospitalised as result of confrontation between hoodlums and Prison Service officials, in Sokoto metropolis.

Police spokesperson, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said a group of miscreants attacked prison van while conveying awaiting trial inmates to court.

Nwawe said the hoodlums succeeded in stopping the vehicle on Sultan Abubakar Road and attempted to set the inmates free.

She said two of the hoodlums lost their lives while one sustained injury, adding that some weapons were recovered from the scene.

The PPRO added that a Deputy Commissioner of Police was detailed by the state’s Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and the command would provide more details on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prison Service in Sokoto, Umar Faruk, said that the inmates have been successfully taken back safely to prison custody.

He said, “The 18 awaiting trail inmates were successfully escorted back to safe custody in the prison and security beefed up in and around the facility.”

He added that the command had appreciated the continues support from sister securities in the state and assured the public of adequate safety in custody of all prisoners in the command.