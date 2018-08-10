– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Trump admin sets goal to create US military Space Force by 2020
10th August 2018 - Plateau has 1.68 unemployed persons –Lalong
10th August 2018 - Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president
10th August 2018 - Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll
10th August 2018 - Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt
10th August 2018 - Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal
10th August 2018 - Courtois: Real move, dream come true
10th August 2018 - Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70
10th August 2018 - Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC
10th August 2018 - I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke
Home / World News / Trump admin sets goal to create US military Space Force by 2020
SPACE FORCE

Trump admin sets goal to create US military Space Force by 2020

— 10th August 2018

President Donald Trump’s administration yesterday outlined an aggressive plan for creating a sixth branch of the US military by 2020, a Space Force to better confront emerging security threats – but the proposal will need approval from a divided Congress.

Critics view the creation of a Space Force as an unnecessary and expensive bureaucratic endeavor and scoff at comparisons to the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

The Space Force would be responsible for a range of crucial space-based US military capabilities, which include everything from satellites enabling the Global Positioning System (GPS) to sensors that help track missile launches.

READ ALSO: Deal with Iran, incur America’s wrath, Trump fumes

US Vice President Mike Pence, in a Pentagon address, described the Space Force as “an idea whose time has come.”

“The next generation of Americans to confront the emerging threats in the boundless expanse of space will be wearing the uniform of the United States of America,” he said, adding that Congress must now act to establish and fund the department. Trump, the champion of the plan, tweeted: “Space Force all the way!”

Their remarks were timed to coincide with the release of a Pentagon report outlining the steps needed to create a Space Force, something it does not have the power to do on its own. The Pentagon report included interim steps including creating a unified combatant command, known as the US Space Command, by the end of 2018, according to a copy reviewed by Reuters. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis threw his support behind that idea on Tuesday.

The Pentagon report recommended that for now the unified command be in the hands of the Air Force, which currently oversees some of the most critical space-based capabilities.

One of the arguments in favor of devoting more resources to a Space Force or Space Command is that American rivals like Russia and China appear increasingly ready to strike US space-based capabilities in the event of a conflict.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

unemployed

Plateau has 1.68 unemployed persons –Lalong

— 10th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, put the figure of unemployed persons in the state at  about 1.68 million. He  lamented  that many of them  are wallowing in poverty in the rural communities. He  said that young productive youths, between  ages  15 and 29 constituted the population, with  about 944,000 persons between 20…

  • Godswill Akpabio

    Northern group wants Akpabio as Senate president

    — 10th August 2018

    …Urges Oshiomhole to quicken process Noah Ebije, Kaduna A Northern group under the auspices of Arewa Solidarity Front (ASF) has urged the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is removed from office and replaced with former minority leader in the senate, Godswill…

  • Coutinho

    Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt

    — 10th August 2018

    Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt. The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January. However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the…

  • SAUDI

    Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal

    — 10th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her trafficker and employer in Saudi Arabia. The veiled lady briefed journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of…

  • Thibaut

    Courtois: Real move, dream come true

    — 10th August 2018

    Joining Real Madrid marks the fulfillment of a childhood dream for Thibaut Courtois – who won LaLiga with bitter rivals Atletico in 2013-14. Courtois completed his long-mooted switch from Chelsea to the European champions on a six-year deal and was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. The 26-year-old Belgium international penned his six-year contract before…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share