– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Deal with Iran, incur America’s wrath, Trump fumes
7th August 2018 - 2 men docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N200k
7th August 2018 - India asks telecoms to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse
7th August 2018 - Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun
7th August 2018 - My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court
7th August 2018 - Malaysia’s Former PM Najib to be charged with money laundering
7th August 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari
7th August 2018 - NERDC to encourage more experiments in educational curriculum
7th August 2018 - KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills
7th August 2018 - Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality
Home / World News / Deal with Iran, incur America’s wrath, Trump fumes
TRUMP

Deal with Iran, incur America’s wrath, Trump fumes

— 7th August 2018

NAN

New United States sanctions against Iran took effect, on Tuesday, and President Donald Trump, who defied Washington’s allies to impose them, pledged that firms doing business with Tehran would be barred from doing business with the US.

Iran dismissed a last-minute offer from the Trump administration for talks, saying it could not negotiate while Washington had reneged on a 2015 deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump decided this year to pull out of the agreement, ignoring pleas from other world powers that had co-sponsored the deal, including Washington’s main European allies Britain, France and Germany, Russia and China.

The European countries have promised to try to mitigate the impact of renewed US sanctions to persuade Tehran to continue to abide by the deal’s terms.

However, that has proven difficult: European companies have pulled out of Iran, arguing that they cannot risk the prospect of damage to their US business.

“These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level.

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday Iran’s only chance of escaping sanctions would be to take up an offer to negotiate with Trump for a tougher deal.

“They could take up the president’s offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes fully and really verifiably,” Bolton told Fox News.

“If the ayatollahs want to get out from under the squeeze, they should come and sit down. The pressure will not relent while the negotiations go on,” said Bolton, one of the administration’s main hawks on Iran.

Washington accepts that Iran has complied with the terms of the 2015 deal reached under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, but says the agreement was flawed because it is not strenuous enough.

Iran says it will continue to abide by the deal for now, if other countries can help protect it from the economic impact of Washington’s decision to pull out.

The so-called snapback sanctions target Iranian purchases of US dollars, metals trading, coal, industrial software and its auto sector.

In a speech hours before the sanctions were due to take effect, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani rejected any negotiations as long as Washington was no longer complying with the deal it reached three years ago.

“If you stab someone with a knife and then you say you want talks, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

“We are always in favor of diplomacy and talks. … But talks need honesty,” Rouhani said.

READ ALSO: 2 men docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N200k

He dismissed the proposal for talks as a stunt to sow chaos in Iran and confuse American voters at home ahead of mid-term elections in November.

He said Washington was becoming isolated internationally and would come to regret imposing sanctions against the views of its allies and other world powers.

The nuclear deal is closely associated in Iran with Rouhani, a relative moderate who won two landslide elections on promises to open up its economy to the outside world.

European countries fear that by abandoning the deal, Washington risks undermining Rouhani and strengthening the hand of his more hardline opponents, who have long argued that the West would never allow Iran to prosper.

In a joint statement on Monday from Britain, France, Germany and the EU as a bloc, they said: “We deeply regret the reimposition of sanctions by the US.”

Since the sanctions were initially lifted two years ago, Iranian oil exports have risen.

Meanwhile, most Iranians are yet to see major economic improvement as a result of the deal and the prospect that Washington would re-impose sanctions helped drive a collapse in the value of Iran’s currency this year, raising the cost of imports.

There have been protests in Iran against rising prices, and the government has responded firmly.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

2 men docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N200k

— 7th August 2018

NAN Two men, Dara Godwin and Sunday Olatunji were, on Tuesday, arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for alleged theft of valuables worth N200,000. Godwin, 37, and Olatunji, 25, of no fixed addresses, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, had told…

  • WIFE

    My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Olatunde Akintunde, an Ibadan-based computer operator, on Tuesday consented to the divorce suit filed by his wife, Dasola, alleging that she was a burglar. In his counter argument in the case, Olatunde stated that his wife broke into his shop to steal computer sets, photocopy machines, a generating set and a cooking stove. “Dasola…

  • South Africa

    2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…

  • NERDC

    NERDC to encourage more experiments in educational curriculum

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has said that it would drive more experiments into the Nigerian educational curriculum. Prof. Ismail Jinadu, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, made this remark in an interview, on Tuesday, in Abuja. “When you do lots of experiments by using different objects, elements and so on, it…

  • ELECTRICITY

    KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on its customers especially rural dwellers to promptly pay their bills to enable the company render quality service. KEDCO’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating the Women Literacy Centre at Dausayi village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share