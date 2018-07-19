– The Sun News
19th July 2018 - I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh
I'll expose Okorocha – Umeh
I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

— 19th July 2018

“I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said.

Fred Itua, Abuja

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has threatened to “expose” Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for referring to him as nonperforming lawmaker.

READ ALSO: Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator

He said he regretted supporting Okorocha’s governorship ambition in 2011.

Umeh described Okorocha as a “trickster” and a “419” who found his way into office through fraud and deception and said he (Okorocha) is about to make history in Nigeria as the only governor who impeached two deputies.

He regretted supporting Okorocha when he was chairman of APGA 10 years ago and said Imo governor attacked him because he advised him not to impeach Chief Eze Madumere, his deputy, having impeached his first deputy, Jude Agbaso, during his first tenure.

“Rochas Okorocha is about making history in Nigeria as the only governor who impeached two deputies; and, because I advised him against impeaching the current one, he started attacking me.

“I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said.

The lawmaker disclosed that he personally signed an agreement which brought Okorocha to power, but later saw the governor is a trickster.

The lawmaker accused Okorocha of attacking religious leaders and elder statesmen and threatened to publish his fraudulent transactions, if he continues vituperations against him.

Umeh said: “Here is a man who was answering ‘yes sir’, ‘yes sir’ to me, even in the presence of my police orderly, who has been working with me in the last 13 years.

“On getting to office, he suddenly changed, became a tiger and attacking every body. I have documents of some of his fraudulent practices and if he continues to attack me, I will publish them.”

