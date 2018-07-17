– The Sun News
17th July 2018 - Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator
17th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
17th July 2018 - Oando clears air on London court ruling
17th July 2018 - Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President
17th July 2018 - Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses
17th July 2018 - Happening Now: Ahead 2019: Atiku in Maiduguri
17th July 2018 - Sea Surge: Ondo Govt appeals to federal govt for assistance
17th July 2018 - 2019: Atiku woos Borno PDP stakeholders
17th July 2018 - Benue Youth Group restates support for Ortom
17th July 2018 - 2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC
Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator

Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator

— 17th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has lashed back at senator Victor Umeh who recently attacked him in the media maintaining that ” only God can impeach him” in his state.

According to governor Okorocha who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo claimed that the Anambra born senator is still struggling to be acquainted with duty of making laws at the National Assembly.

He noted that rather than Umeh concentrate on his duty at the Upper chamber, he chose to attack him in the media to get cheap popularity.

Governor Okorocha said “Umeh has not been able to find his feet in the Senate since he was elected into that upper Chamber of the National Assembly. He has been staggering, thinking about which leg to put forward first.

And for this reason, he has not been getting the kind of media attention he was enjoying free of any charge when he held sway as the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA)”

He continued “Having been starved of media Publicity as a result of his abysmal outing in the Senate, he felt that the only way he could get the needed attention from the media was by attacking Governor Rochas Okorocha and unwarranted, leveraging on the impeachment moves against the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere by the State House of Assembly.

“In his recent attack against the Imo governor, he concluded by alluding that “God would impeach Governor Okorocha”. And you begin to wonder where Chief Umeh was coming from especially when one remembers that he has never been heard on the floor of the Senate even for a day, either for his Constituents or for Anambra people or for Nigerian people”

“Chief Umeh has turned himself into an interesting Spectator in a Senate he should be a key player or participant. And he has come to realize that being a Party Chairman is a different ball game when compared with being a Senator.

As a Party Chairman like that of APGA, he was getting media patronage for certain reasons or on certain issues, but in the Senate, one must be eloquent and articulate on issues to be heard. You need some qualities to prepare motions or bills or Contribute meaningfully to debates, unlike his kind of Party Chairmanship.

Chief Umeh should justify his trip to the Senate. Attacking Rochas Okorocha won’t be an acceptable justification for his inaction. His zone is being ravaged by erosion. He can begin with a motion on that. And nothing stops him from engaging a Consultant since one does not give what he does not have” Governor Okorocha stated.

Related Articles

  • Sexual Abuse

    Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief…

  • LONDON ARBITRATION

    Oando clears air on London court ruling

    — 17th July 2018

    Oando Plc has said that contrary to insinuation that London Arbitration Court ordered two of its executives to pay Mr. Gabriel Volpi the sum of $680 million, the truth is that the court directed OODP BVI, in which Gabriel Volpi owns a 60 per cent stake should pay Ansbury (his own company) a total sum…

  • Igbo

    Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President

    — 17th July 2018

     Linus Oota, Lafia The insecurity, social disorder, and incessant killings bedevilling the state has not aggravated apathy on the businesses of Igbo traders in Nasarawa state. President  general of Igbo community in Nasarawa state, Mr. Cyril Ibeh stated this yesterday during a press conference in Lafia. He denied reports accredited to him Villifying the Nasarawa…

  • Court

    Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has threatened to strike out the criminal case instituted against the former Governor of the Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) if the commission continues to delay proceeding with…

Share