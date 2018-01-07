The Sun News
Home / National / Treat fuel diversion as terrorism, labour leader tells FG

Treat fuel diversion as terrorism, labour leader tells FG

— 7th January 2018

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

As shortages of petroleum product linger nationwide, ‎Vice President of Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, on Saturday, asked the Federal Government to rise to the occasion due to the adverse effects on the masses.

Specifically, the labour leader urged the government to treat diversion of fuel otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as an act of terrorism henceforth. Aremu, who spoke at a lecture to commemorate his 57th Birthday in Ilorin yesterday, also challenged the citizens to resist any attempt to hike fuel pump price‎, saying such move would be uncharitable to the citizens.

Hewarned that Nigerians should not leave the war against petrol price increase to the organised labour, which he said, singularly opposed similar attempt in ‎2016.

Aremu said the nation is currently grappling with multitude of problems because it has been ensnared in governance crisis and not fuel crisis as being insinuated.

