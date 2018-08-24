Traditional ruler tasks Nasarawa residents on clean environment

NAN

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Halilu Bala-Usman, on Friday urged residents in the state to always keep their environment clean to enhance healthy living and the overall development of the state.

Bala-Usman, the Osu Ajiri of Udege chiefdom, spoke while receiving Mr Ifiora Kevin, the newly posted Medical Superintendent of General Hospital, Mararaba, in Udege Development Area of the state.

According to the royal father, a clean environment is good for human health and prevents the outbreak of diseases.

He assured the new medical official of adequate support, urging him and other health officers in the area to continue to adhere strictly to their professional ethics, to save human lives.

Bala-Usman wished the officer and other management members of the hospital well in their new assignment.

“I want to use this medium to advise the people of my domain, the state and Nigeria at large on the need to maintain personal and environmental hygiene in the interest of lives and for the overall development of the society.

“Let us complement government efforts by keeping our environment clean, because it is often said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he said.

READ ALSO Youth Parliament kicks against IGP heading Police decentralisation c’ttee

The traditional ruler urged people of the area to be their brother’s keeper by living in peace and to tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliation.

He lauded Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State for his development strides, calling for their sustenance.

Earlier, Kevin said that the visit to the royal father was aimed at seeking for his support, to enable him and other members of staff to succeed.

Kevin, who pledged the dedication of staff of the hospital to their duties, solicited the support of people of the area, to enable him and his colleagues to excel.