Youth Parliament kicks against IGP heading Police decentralisation c’ttee

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Parliament have kicked against the choice of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, as head of the Committee on Decentrailsation of the Nigerian Police.

Speaker, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ayo Obe, said appointing IGP Idris is like making him a judge in his own case.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had, while acting as president, announced the Federal Government initiative to decentralise the police, with a committee headed by the police boss.

Osinbajo had ordered the immediate overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the persistent complaints and negative reports on the activities of SARS that border on allegations of human rights violations.

Osinbajo has directed IGP Idris to overhaul the management and activities of SARS and ensure that any Unit that will emerge from the process, will be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

Obe, in a statement titled ‘Creating safe spaces for Nigeria Youths: The responsibility of all’ at a programme organised by the Nigeria Youth Parliament to celebrate this year’s World International Youth Day, said in as well as the initiative was commendable, he, however, believed the creation of state police is most desirable.

“We wish that the decentralisation of the Nigerian Police is pursued to reality and not another empty campaign gimmick,” Obe said.

He added that young Nigerians have also joined the clamour for restructuring as a panacea to the nation’s quest for development.

“The youths have noticed over time the failure of the present federal system being operated upon and let me quickly add that this has resulted in the precarious situation we have find ourselves where federating units can no longer sustain themselves, thus, bringing about untold hardship on Nigerians.

“We join the loud voices and forces with sincere groups and distinguished Nigerians for the clamour for a restructured Nigeria which will return the nation to true federalism and set it back to the trajectory of development as envisioned by the founding fathers.”