OSAKA

top quotes from Naomi Osaka after US Open victory

— 9th September 2018

Naomi Osaka starred on the court and in the media conference room after winning the US Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Serena Williams in the final.

Here are six of her best quotes from her post-match news conference:

“I always thought I should put like a GoPro on him during my matches.”

On her father Leonard’s habit of not watching his daughter play, opting instead to take a stroll around the grounds.

READ ALSO 7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid

“I chose him to work with because he twisted his ankle within the first five minutes of practice. I was like, Yup, this guy right here, he’s going to be great.”

— On working with coach Sascha Bajin

“I don’t know what happened on the court. So for me, I’m always going to remember the Serena that I love. It doesn’t change anything for me. She was really nice to me, like, at the net and on the podium. I don’t really see what would change.”

  • On her affection for Serena Williams despite the American’s meltdown

“Everyone who was born in Osaka, their last name is Osaka.

“Is that true?”

Omotayo Edubi

