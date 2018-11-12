Sunday Adefonou Anani, 22, the Togolese cook of businessman and chairman of Credit Swift Limited, Chief Ope Bademosi, has told the police how he killed his boss at their Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos home on Wednesday, October 31.

A statement from the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, yesterday, detailed the journey that eventually ended Bademosi’s life.

“It began in Ondo town, in the deceased’s home state, on October 25, when one Kofi Friday, 27, returned from Togo to Nigeria and called his compatriots, including the murder suspect, Sunday, to his house at Yaba area in Ondo town, to deliver messages from home.

“When Sunday came to take his message, the said Kofi Friday, who is his cousin, delivered the good news that he had secured for him, a job as a cook in Ikoyi, Lagos through one Agbeko Ayenahin, a male friend of his.

“The suspect was subsequently taken to the deceased house in Ondo state on Friday, October 26. It is important to mention that the deceased usually went home, every last weekend of the month.

“So, on Sunday, October 28, he brought the suspect, Sunday, to Lagos, to start work as his cook.

“Three days after, on Wednesday, October 31, the suspect, with the intention to rob the deceased, made his way to his room, through the kitchen, to the lobby and then, to the room which was the scene of crime, when he observed that the woman of the house, Mrs Ebunola Bademosi, left home for a transaction in a neighbourhood bank…

“According to the suspect, when he got to the deceased room and met him on the bed, he said: ‘Chief, I am not here to kill you.’ The deceased asked him: ‘What do you want?’ and he replied ‘money.’

“The deceased said he had no money in the house.

“At this point, the suspect said he tied him up with a cloth and put him on the floor.

“He went further to say that the deceased, while still on the floor, kicked him, causing the knife he tucked inside his pants to fall off.

“He added that the deceased crawled to pick the knife but he (suspect ) was faster; that he struggled with him and the knife accidentally pierced the deceased.

“He said that while exiting the room, the deceased took the knife to stab him so he kicked him and he fell down.

“He, then, took the knife and stabbed him twice on the chest which added to three knife stabs.

“When he was done killing the man, he entered his bathroom and threw away his apron, already stained with blood, and the kitchen knife used as murder weapon.

“He, thereafter, heard a knock on the kitchen door. Sensing it must be the deceased’s wife, he ran out of the room and exited from the sitting room door.”

Oti, in the statement, said Sunday was confronted by the guard at the gate, one Nura Mamudu, who asked him where he was hurrying to and he replied that ‘madam sent me on an errand.’

“Finding himself on the street, he came across men loading cement into a truck. He assisted them and they rewarded him with a lift to Ondo and N500 given to him by the truck driver, in appreciation…”