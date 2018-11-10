Meanwhile, the impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon Iroju Ogundeji, has said disgruntled and unpopular lawmakers who couldn’t win the ticket of the APC at the primaries to return to the Assembly were behind Friday impeachment.

Iroju in an interview on Friday evening said the lawmakers thought Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was behind their ordeal and decided to stage a pseudo impeachment as the best way to fight back and destabilise the peace of the legislative arm and the state.