Tinubu should leave Buhari now – Adebanjo

You can already see it that it is not going to be free and fair. You know the elements of free and fair elections. With what the government is doing now, do you see the elements of free and fair elections where a federal agency is probing a state government under a federal institution? There are all kinds of irregularities where even President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the rule of law is subject to state security. Where that happens, there is no more rule of law. Who is going to determine the security of a state? Is it not a man? You accuse and prosecute a man under an existing law, and not under the whims and caprices of any man which is what Buhari is doing. But I am not surprised. I will continue to say it that everything President Buhari is doing is what I told you before Nigerians voted for him. I said it before that people should not vote for this man. He is a dictator and a conservative by birth. He is a dictator by training and he cannot change. It is when he wanted to contest elections that he said he has become a reformed democrat but from day one, you can see that he has been showing who he is. If you recollect, when I said it by that time, the supporters said he did this and that during the military regime. But under the present civilian regime where he is the president, what has he done now? Court injunctions are being disobeyed. How many people that courts have ordered to be released and he has refused to release. He has come out plainly now to say that the rule of law is subject to the state security and in that case, who decides state security. Is it not President Buhari? And you are talking about free and fair election; where are you going to get that? There is nothing that he is doing that is strange to me.

The question is, even if the President is currently unpopular ahead of the poll, what is the possibility of removing him through the ballot?

The only way is for Nigerians to rally round the coalition of political parties to present one candidate against Buhari. But in this case where he is saying that the rule of law is subject to state security, he is now saying that there is no rule of law. The lawyers, civil society organisations and all democratic institutions should tell Buhari to withdraw that statement. What he said is the road to dictatorship. This is the scene one, two of the Abacha regime. The whole thing is clear and let us not deceive ourselves. The media should come out to expose these things to the whole world. Where in the world have you heard that the rule of law is subject to national security? President Buhari has given a new definition of the rule of law. So, the rule of law is now subject to Buhari’s discretion.

What do you make of the protracted crisis between the executive and legislative arms of government and the resolve of the APC-led government to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

It is all braggadocio and still the same thing about the non-obedience of the rule of law. How can they be thinking of the impeachment of the rule of law without the number to do that. There is a procedure for electing and impeaching the president of the Senate and all these are all under the rule of law. If they do not follow due process to impeach the Senate President, Buhari would tell you that it is in the interest of national security. So, Nigeria is back to dictatorship.