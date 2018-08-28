Hope that the battle of wit between the National Assembly and the Executive would be resolved soon was dashed, yesterday, as lawmakers slashed the budget proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the conduct of the 2019 general election. READ ALSO: 2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates At a session of joint committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which insiders said was feisty with lawmakers divided along partisan lines, NASS threw out the N189 billion requested by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and instead approved N143 billion. President Buhari, in his letter to both chambers of the National Assembly, had requested for N143 billion in 2018 and a balance of N45 billion to be appropriated in the 2019 budget. While defending the budget, INEC chairman, had told the National Assembly panel to approve the N189 billion for him, against the directive of the president. The disparity in the election budget pitted the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers against their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts. While PDP lawmakers had favoured the adoption of N143 billion, according to President Buhari’s letter, APC lawmakers favoured N189 billion presented by INEC chairman. The National Assembly joint committees on INEC, which reconvened, yesterday after the Sallah break, dissolved into a closed door session, shortly after the opening formalities.

Addressing newsmen after the closed down session, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, Suleiman Nazif, summoned Yakubu to represent N143 billion as requested by the president. He said the summons was for INEC to re-prioritise its needs to fit into the N143 billion, as adopted by the committee, against the N189 billion presented by INEC boss. Nazif said: "…the joint committee has sat and has deliberated the position to adopt the N143 billion as presented by Mr. President at this point in time. "It is also the wish of this committee that INEC represents their budget of N143 billion as requested by Mr. President. Therefore, INEC has an opportunity to re-prioritise and this committee will be ready to receive them. This committee will be reconvening tomorrow (today) by 1 O'clock so that we can consider the presentation by INEC." When the committee chairman asked if what he said was the true reflection of what the joint committee discussed, the members answered "Yes." The meeting and adoption, yesterday, raised the hope that the controversy surrounding the 2019 election budget might soon be laid to rest. Recall that a day after the National Assembly failed to reconvene following a blockade by security operatives on the Assembly complex, the leadership of NASS had said since programmes lined up to take place before recalling lawmakers have not been met, there was no need to rush back from recess. It said, therefore, that no date has been fixed for the lawmakers to cut short their recess and return to work to consider the budget for 2019 elections or any other matter.