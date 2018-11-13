Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the plot to embarrass the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on arrival from Dubai, in the early hours on Sunday.

Frank explained that Atiku, who returned to Nigeria around 1.00am on Sunday morning from his vacation in Dubai was thoroughly searched by a Special Squad of security men deployed by the presidency for some hours with recording gadgets on them and in and around Atiku’s aircraft.

He alleged that the plan to drop bags of foreign currencies and other implicating things in Atiku’s aircraft on his arrival was also unsuccessful, adding; “nothing was, however, found on him or in his aircraft.”

In a statement Frank signed, he said the special squad of security men who carried out the search confessed that they were directed by the presidency to embarrass the former Vice President.

The squad, Frank alleged, were armed with recording gadgets in and out of Atiku’s aircraft; “to see if he returned to the country with foreign currencies or any other implicating materials.”

“Due to information at our disposal, I have been saying it that the PDP presidential candidate is not save under this administration because the Buhari’s administration is deploying all manners of devilish strategies to nail all the opposition leaders especially, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We are using this medium to inform the international community to also take note of how Buhari administration is intimidating the opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has served Nigeria as Vice President for eight years,” the statement read.