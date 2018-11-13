In Taraba, Northern and Central zones of the state have had their eight years, governing the state. The Southern zone is serving its turn.

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the 2019 general election gathers momentum, key political parties and actors, especially the trio of Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan of the United Development Party (UDP), are already working hard to sell themselves to the electorate.

This is even as some are also making frantic efforts to render their opponents unelectable.

However, while Ishaku and the PDP seem to be focused on retaining power in the state, Senator Alhassan appears poised to unseat Ishaku.

In the camp of the APC and the former acting governor of the state, Sani Danladi, the battle seem to rage more from within the party itself than from outside, thereby posing a major threat to the party’s chances.

The APC crisis started shortly after a wave of defections from the PDP and other parties in the state. Those who were aggrieved with the Ishaku-led PDP government moved to the APC between 2016 and 2017. Some of the new comers were powerful political forces in the state who were obviously nursing ‘big ambitions that threatened Alhassan’, who was then in control of the party structure in the state.

The newcomers soon realised that their only chance was to unite and fight for a place in the party and this led to the formation of two factional groups known as the Integrity Group and Neutral Group that later formed the Unity Group.

While the PDP was able to conduct a relatively peaceful and transparent party congresses across the state, the APC congresses ended up with the production of two state executives, one loyal to Alhassan and the other loyal to the unity group.

The crisis reached its climax when the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole nullified the inauguration of the Alhassan-led led exco that was inaugurated by his predecessor Mr. John Oyegun and inaugurated the Unity Group- led exco and the subsequent disqualification of Alhassan to contest the governorship of the state on the platform of the party.

Consequently, Alhassan moved out of the party and, along with her, a throng of supporters. Alhassan has been the brain and pillar of the APC in the state since inception and quite a number of the party faithful felt she was mistreated by the party. This lot went along with her to the new UDP, dealing the party a fatal blow to its chances of winning the election in the state in 2019.