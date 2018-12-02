Bola blew me a kiss when she saw me. “Wow Tobs, you are the bomb! This is why some men will kill for a particular woman.”

Efe Anaughe

The Event at United Nations with Warien Rose Foundation was a monumental success. The weekend was exceptionally busy, what with the Award by Empire Radio 018, the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Domestic Violence Anonymous, the support Group run by Warien Rose Foundation the weekend through to the middle of the week was exceptionally busy but I felt fulfilled.

Now it’s time to unwind, so the girls decided to take the rest of the week off work to give me a treat to help me relax. All work and no vacation was making me and the girls pretty low on morale and motivation at work. So we all decided to stop work for a couple of days and go for a holiday to a place where there are no worries or cares, just the peacefulness of being in paradise.

And what place is closer to heaven than the mountains! So we headed to the paradise of Obudu Cattle Ranch in the hopes of finding some peace and quiet. I want to let you know how wonderful our Girls Getaway weekend was. We all enjoyed it so much. We did a quick stop over at a Resort and it was fabulous. I didn’t know we had such here in Lagos.

The units were clean, spacious and had lovely furnishings. Jumping into the pool straight off our decks was awesome. Breakfast was great with a happy staff to serve as well.

We all really enjoyed our facials and massages. Oh I almost forgot we had a Cruise and it was great! So much fun dancing and singing, yes you got that right, karaoke night! The food on the Cruise was delicious.

All of it was fresh and tasty. We were super surprised by the quality. Now it’s time to return to the grind, reality beckons (smile). Jasmine and Zara are out of the Country and the girls say we should accept an invite by one of Bola’s clients over the weekend. It was a formal party and the movers and shakers of society were expected. I looked critically at my body after a shower, no doubt I needed to watch my weight but the curves were still undeniably visible and there was this stunning outfit I bought in Paris and this seem to be the perfect occasion for it. I prayed it still sized me.

I brought out the mermaid, v-neck, sweep train, backless, rose gold sequined, prom dress. It fitted a bit too snugly around my bosom but that was ok. Bola blew me a kiss when she saw me. “Wow Tobs, you are the bomb! This is why some men will kill for a particular woman. I wish Dennis and Rick can see you now. There will certainly be a brawl,” Bola said laughing and looking at me in admiration. Kaycee could not make it so it was just Bola and I.

When we got in, it felt like there was a lull in the conversation as I saw admiration and envy depending on if it’s a man or woman staring. It felt good to be the centre of attention and I know I sound vain but women generally like to be admired. I ran into an old friend of ours, Lara; we used to call her ‘slutty shameless psycho Lara’. If Zara liked men then Lara can die on top man matter.

I tried to avoid her but that didn’t work, she headed straight for me. “Hey Tobs, fancy seeing you here, so where are those gorgeous hunks that follow you around?” Lara asked in a slurred voice. Her presence had just ruined the party for me but my tormentor will not have me escape. “Tobs guess what just happened to me? I was a little tipsy, and this handsome guy put his arms around me and took me out for a breath of fresh air. He whispered to me something sweet and the next thing we knew, we were kissing; so soft, so warm under the chilly moonlight, the cold wind serenaded us. It was one of the most romantic nights of my life,” Lara said, still in her uncoordinated state as I looked at her in disgusted surprise.