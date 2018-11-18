I know I gave Dingane the rough end of the deal after he had confided in me the reason why he divorced his first wife Lerato. The mother of his kids according to Dingane had an affair while they were married even after their two kids Kagiso and Lesidi.

He said he could forgive anything but a cheating wife. In spite of the horrible thing I did, Dingane has not told anyone what happened. All our friends are at a loss as to why this ‘lovey dovey pair’ as they refer to us have become like cat and rat.

All this is painful but the most painful part is Dingane’s refusal to have a child. Although to be fair to him, he had told me he didn’t want another child and more over it will spoil my shape. But I had secretly hoped he would change his mind. I guess after what I did, it might almost be impossible to get him to change his mind. I am 40 years and don’t have too many childbearing years left for me.

I am a shadow of myself and live like a hermit. My only friend is Bidemi who makes it a point of duty to call me at least twice a week from Nigeria. She in fact encouraged me to come to Nigeria so as to spend some time away from what she calls a toxic environment. It was a herculean task persuading my husband but Bidemi finally succeeded in doing that and he allowed me to come to Lagos