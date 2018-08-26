Juventus shares have skyrocketed following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo arrived this summer from Real Madrid in a €112m deal.

Shirt sales are through the roof and their stock exchange status has soared.

Since June 1, the Juve shares have increased in value by 65.43 per cent (from 0.619 Euros to 1.024), while from July 1 the growth was 55.15 per cent (from 0.660 Euros to 1.024).

Calcio e Finanza point out the volume of share sales went from €19m in June to €301m in July.

With this, the club also for the first time burst through the level of €1bn in capital, specifically €1,035bn.