THE CR7 EFFECT! Juve now worth €1b— 26th August 2018
Juve vs Lazio : Allegri unafraid to bench CR725th August 2018
Pjanic extends Juve deal until 202322nd August 2018
Bale stakes early claim for Ronaldo’s Real mantle20th August 2018
2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding— 26th August 2018
The blame game between the presidency and the Senate leadership has continued to dominate discussion in the polity. Omoniyi Salaudeen The time is ticking gradually and steadily to the 2019 general elections. Going by the timetable and schedule of activities for the polls released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is remaining exactly…
Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik— 26th August 2018
A retired military officer should stay away from politics. But now, roughly all of them are involved in party politics. And that is not good for the military as an institution Desmond Mgboh/Kano Retired Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik is the publicity officer of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter. Abdulmalik,…
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki— 26th August 2018
Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals Paul Osuyi, Asaba Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All…
Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki— 26th August 2018
“Presently, I’m in the Senate, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of PDP. Just few months ago, I crossed over to the APC.” • My battle with Fayose in Ekiti Christy Anyanwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Olufunke Raji-Rasaki, was once the First Lady of Lagos and…
Idris Okuneye: I’ll keep my secret until my wedding day— 26th August 2018
I tell them that Bobrisky is a character, he’s not a girl. I have lots of male admirers and I turn them down because I am not who they think I am. Christy Anyanwu The individual that the world knows as Bobrisky has been dogged by controversy in the mainstream and social media platforms. His…
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Strategic importance of negotiation— 25th August 2018
Sadly, too many participants enter a negotiation without having clearly defined the optimal goal they are aspiring to achieve in that negotiation. Valentino Buoro In my routine as a mediator, I have over and again reflected on what is best practice in mediation. Make no mistakes; I am not unfamiliar with what authors and my…
Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port— 25th August 2018
Some time last year, the abandonment of Onitsha Port generated serious concerns on the floor of the House, following a motion moved on it by the member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon Obinna Chidoka. Ndubuisi Orji The issue of the abandoned Onitsha Inland Port came to the fore again…
‘My wife hates my family and friends’— 25th August 2018
“I have no friends and family to run to or talk to. I wish to break loose from her grip, and I wish to reach out to my family and friends. Help me” Amaka Nicholas “I was full of life and rich. My friends and siblings are not doing badly themselves, we take turns to visit…
Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard— 25th August 2018
Having settled down to write the piece for this week’s Laughter Line, I discovered that the trailer drivers have taken up the spaces on my computer keyboard Chika Abanobi These days, Coscharis St, in Kirikiri Industrial Estate, Apapa, Lagos, and its surrounding streets are inaccessible; they are no-go areas. You can only access them either…
Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?— 25th August 2018
I do hope President Buhari is listening and would listen this time by providing the much needed answer to the question, ‘Where is Nnamdi Kanu?’ Clem Aguiyi I wish to thank my numerous fans and readers who had been concerned about the fate of this column and my welfare for the period I was away…
Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book. Mike Awoyinfa Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own…
There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children— 25th August 2018
You need to ask yourself if it is right for a man to abandon his children because he is no longer with their mom. Kate Halim Men who abandon their children because they are separated from their mothers deserve a special place in hell. I think such men are just deadbeat fathers who hide under…
Game over— 25th August 2018
Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else. Kate Halim Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely…
-
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
