– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities
4th August 2018 - HOLY THIEVES!
4th August 2018 - Kashamu’s expulsion: PDP writes INEC, DSS, Police
4th August 2018 - Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George
4th August 2018 - Akpabio’s APC romance unsettles PDP
4th August 2018 - SONS OF BARABBAS
4th August 2018 - Ambode seeks legislature/executive harmony in states
4th August 2018 - Customs redeploys 70 Comptrollers
4th August 2018 - Scrabble Federation recalls 2 Nigerian internationals from suspension
4th August 2018 - CAC de-registers African Arts and Culture Heritage Association
Home / National / Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities
Tension

Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities

— 4th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Tension is brewing at the border areas of Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ukelle community in Iyala Council Area of Cross River State following renewed hostilities between the two communities.

This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, at an emergency security meeting held in his office with the heads of security agencies.

The renewed hostilities came about two weeks after the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, visited the two communities and urged them to embrace peace. In the same vein, the governor warned a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against causing violence in its proposed rally billed for today.

READ ALSO Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George

Umahi said: “Our crisis with Cross River State especially Izzi on the side of Ebonyi and Iyala on the side of Cross River is brewing again. There has been an altercation in the recent time and the peace agreement reached between our people and the Cross River community has broken down and crisis started all over.

“But, in the last three or four days, there has not been any violence and we want to do everything to sustain it. We are also seeking for permanent solution to the problems. And not just in that area but in other communities.”

Umahi alleged that a faction of the APC has threatened to cause violence if it is barred from using the Abakaliki Stadium, and warned that the death of any youth in the state must be punished accordingly.

He said that he had earlier approved the usage of the facility for a faction of the party before it was postponed to a later date.He said that with postponement, the state government scheduled the training of vigilance group in the facility.

“They should not use their mouth to ignite crisis and violence in the state. In their meetings and social media, they have been boasting that they are going to overrun the stadium today.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tension

Tension as Ebonyi, C’River communities resume hostilities

— 4th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Tension is brewing at the border areas of Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ukelle community in Iyala Council Area of Cross River State following renewed hostilities between the two communities. This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, at an emergency security meeting held…

  • KASHAMU

    Kashamu’s expulsion: PDP writes INEC, DSS, Police

    — 4th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The national headquarters of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has written to officially notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police command in Ogun State of the expulsion of the Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu and three others from the party. In a…

  • George

    Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George

    — 4th August 2018

    Tunde Thomas Fomer National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has declared that the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a good omen that will boost the electoral fortunes of PDP. While describing the defections of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola…

  • AKPABIO

    Akpabio’s APC romance unsettles PDP

    — 4th August 2018

    The romance between the All Progressives Congress (APC)  and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the PDP Minority Leader in the Senate,  has unsettled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Akpabio might defect to the APC any moment from now once the “terms” are wrapped up, The Nation has reported. The APC is upbeat about the prospect, which analysts…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode seeks legislature/executive harmony in states

    — 4th August 2018

    NAN Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday, attributed the massive development going on in the state to the harmonious relationship between the state executive and legislature. Ambode said this when he received the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria at the Lagos House, Alausa,  Ikeja. Lagos is hosting the Conference of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share