Nemesis is catching up with APC –Bode George

Tunde Thomas

Fomer National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has declared that the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a good omen that will boost the electoral fortunes of PDP.

While describing the defections of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and other APC bigwigs to PDP, as home-coming, George, who spoke with Saturday Sun in Lagos said, Saraki and others have always been an integral part of PDP.

According to him: “While in APC, I’ve always told people, including PDP leaders that Saraki and others that left PDP to join APC have only gone on a sabbatical and that they were coming back to their natural home, which is PDP.

READ ALSO FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu –PDP

APC is not a political party, it is a gathering of strange bed fellows, and that’s why right from day one of its coming into existence, the party had not known peace.

It has been one crisis after the other, and now we are happy that Saraki, and others are back to PDP fold.’’ George, who said that nobody should shed tears for APC over its current political crisis, added that APC was reaping what it sowed.

“What is happening to APC today is nemesis, what they called Law of Karma. In 2014, APC caused PDP some discomfort when there was a gale of defections of leading PDP members to APC. But PDP weathered the storm, and today the party is waxing stronger, and stronger, while APC is getting depleted.

For us in PDP, what is happening in APC is to be expected because APC has never in the real sense of it been described as a political party.

APC is a contraption of strange people trying to come together but they have not been able to speak with one voice, and this is why the centre can no longer hold for the party.’’

Speaking on the on-going political crisis in Benue State, George implored Federal government not only to tread softly, but to also refrain from backing and promoting illegality.