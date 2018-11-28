Telcoin, a technology platform provider based in Tokyo Japan, offering telecoms focused blockchain solutions, enters into a partnership with Jumia, a leading online e-commerce marketplace brand with presence in 15 African countries, including Nigeria.

The partnership, to commence in Nigeria, will seek to tap into the synergies of blockchain technology to increase the volume of goods and services purchased on the e-commerce platform. “What we will focus on and explore is increasing the sales traffic from Nigerians in the diaspora adding value to cross-border e-commerce transactions as well as value-enhancing e-commerce transactions within Nigeria,” said Ms Lee-Ann Cassie, Head of Africa for Telcoin.

READ ALSO: ALGON, NULGE, mandate JOMSAN to unify mobile advert tax

“We’re excited, to say the least, about our partnership with Telcoin, because we believe this will have a huge impact on our commitment to improving the lives of Africans through the internet, helping them to save time and money. With this partnership, we can now serve Nigerians in the diaspora who are looking to convert their digital currency to shopping vouchers on our platform.

We rely on and trust Telcoin to facilitate the currency conversion since digital currency is, in the interim,

not a payment method on Jumia,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Anammah.