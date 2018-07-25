Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands— 25th July 2018
Chinenye Anuforo
Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10.
The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries representing Africa’s economic regions and using consumers aged 18 and above, had Nigeria dominating the list of African brands by 11 per cent followed by South Africa and Kenya accounting for 4 per cent each.
A casual look at the top 10 most admired brands shows that the electronics and computers category has the highest number of entries with Samsung, Apple and the highest jumper of them, Tecno leading the pack.
Truth be told, we interact with brands everyday of our lives. Everywhere we go, it’s hard not to notice the ads and billboards around us, each subconsciously guiding us on who we are, what to do, what to wear and what to consume.
Brands go beyond logos, and billboards or names, it extends to the strong communication that captures and aligns with consumer’s values and embodies their emotions by best reflecting their lifestyles.
READ ALSO: Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
Taking a glimpse into Africa’s most admired brands for example, Tecno mobile is a brand that has overtime experienced tremendous growth in the smartphone market.
In the past decade that the Chinese brand has been operating in Africa it has strategically positioned itself in the market and minds of the consumers, first by proving to be a brand that delivers premium and quality specs at a budget-friendly price and then moving on to take its place as a major contender in the market.
The reason behind Tecno mobile’s continued success in the African market is its ability to understand the consumers’ needs and also pioneer new technologies whilst offering newer and innovative mobile solutions to consumers.
Tecno’s immense success may also be credited to its partnerships with other global brands such as Google, Facebook, Qualcomm, Twitter, Instagram, Sony, Dolby, MediaTek and telecommunication operators like MTN, Safaricom, Airtel, 9mobile and most recently the English Premier League 2017/2018 Champions, Manchester City Football Club.
Understanding the market is very important to every brand’s success, therefore it’s not surprising to have brands like MTN, Peak Milk, Zenith Bank, Dangote group amongst others leading the chart.
With an ever evolving world and an even greater demand for products, there is need for a stronger relationship and communication between brands and their consumers.
The new reality being that brands that desire to win need to capture stories of those emotions that embody brand-consumer relationships.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands— 25th July 2018
Chinenye Anuforo Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10. The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries…
-
Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims— 25th July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka, has donated relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. The Bishop described the incident as ‘an act of God’, and stressed that nobody could adequately prepare for natural disaster hence it can…
-
2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi— 25th July 2018
NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), women leaders in Ebonyi have urged women members of the party to resist all forms of intimidation, harassment and monetary inducements in the 2019 general elections. They gave the advice on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a meeting held to sensitise APC women in Ebonyi, ahead of the 2019 polls….
-
Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries— 25th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and owner of Bauchi-based Albarka Radio , Dr. Ladan Salihu, has won the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bauchi South senatorial primary election. The keenly contested the election ended around 3:00a.m., on Wednesday, at the party’s Secretariat in Bauchi. Saliu beat three…
-
Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC— 25th July 2018
The PDP Diaspora Initiative (PDI), a non-profit organisation, headquartered in the United States of America, and composed of people of Nigerian descent living in all parts of the world, has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their new role as the majority party in the Senate. On Tuesday, July 24, the All Progressives Congress…
-
Entertainment
Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family after suspected overdose— 25th July 2018
The Independent Demi Lovato is awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalised for an overdose, her representative has said. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “Some of the…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Efut: Calabar kingdom without king— 24th July 2018
Following the demise of the former monarch, Muri Effiong Okokon Mbukpa was proclaimed as the new Muri of the Efut Kingdom of Calabar South Judex Okoro, Calabar The people of old Calabar comprising mostly the Efiks, Quas and the Efuts traditional kingdoms are highly noted for their traditional kinships and respect for the stool as…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative— 25th July 2018
From Cross River, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti to Bauchi, some of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-SIP, particularly in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), are speaking. Close to four years in President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, one of the programmes of the Federal Government, which has resonated, is the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP)….
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Measurable and sustainable change in Lagos— 25th July 2018
I propose to briefly highlight three of the strategies for effectively converting the mantra of change into real and measurable quality outputs from the Lagos State Civil Service. Akintola Benson-Oke The use of the word, ‘change’ as a political slogan or mantra has been extensive and, in the 2015 general election in Nigeria, we had…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Nathan Uzorma Protus “We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit— 25th July 2018
Pastors, prophets and other Christians, who do not want to commit sin and jeopardize their hereafter, should preach against polygamy for social, economic and health reasons. Sina Adedipe It is now 15 years (since 2003) that I have been writing in the Daily Sun that Almighty God is not against polygamy. And I have been…
-
Jackboot democracy— 25th July 2018
Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Jackboots were type of very large, strong cavalry boots (1680s) and later won by German military and paramilitary units during the Nazi period. Synonyms of Jackboot are combat boot, chukka boot, desert boot, buskin, army boot, iron fist, big stick, tight grasp, strong hand, tight rein, hard line, heavy hand, iron rule,…
-
A presidential dance of death— 25th July 2018
In one fell swoop, 15 APC senators [defected] to the opposition PDP, effectively making the latter the majority party in the Red Chamber. Steve Nwosu By sheer coincidence, I was in Abuja on Monday and observed some of the wee-hour meetings of that day, and the precursor to some of the events that unravelled yesterday…
-
South East senators’ fury over Buhari’s appointments— 24th July 2018
Because they failed to voice strong opposition to Buhari’s appointments, the president took their silence as positive endorsement of his decisions. Levi Obijiofor What exactly do senators from the South East aim to achieve by debating the skewed nature of appointments made by Muhammadu Buhari since he was elected president in 2015? This is not…
-
Padlocks on the press— 24th July 2018
I urge the National Assembly to adopt the Ghanaian model of protecting and defending press freedom by enacting an anti-censorship legislation. Ray Ekpu Yesterday the Nigerian Senate held a public hearing on a bill to amend the Press Council Act. The Press Council idea has been rearing its horrid head since 1977 when General Olusegun…
-
2023: Ndigbo pluck the olive branch— 24th July 2018
Ndigbo should ask one valid question: what would the great Zik do if he were alive, as a pragmatic and student of real politics? Osita Okechukwu Permit me to clearly state that my message is that President Muhammadu Buhari’s forthcoming presidential election of 2019 shall provide an olive branch, which the South East should pluck…
-
In search of political mentors (1)— 23rd July 2018
From interfacing with our youngsters in nearly two decades across my three mentoring platforms (Bush House Fan Club Int’l, League One30 and The 20 Questions Community), I know that their number one leadership challenge is the scarcity of political mentors. Michael Bush Nigerians are a fantastically-difficult people. This is no plagiarising the former Prime Minister…
-
Unholy alliance— 23rd July 2018
The alliance against [Okorocha] only succeeded in pulling the rug from under his feet during the APC congresses in the wards and at state level. Tony Iwuoma “Our politicians are amusing, aren’t they? They provide entertainment. Yet we didn’t elect them to entertain us. We elected them to develop the land. We are now saddled…
-
Is Adeosun still Nigeria’s finance minister?— 23rd July 2018
As finance minister, Adeosun attracts the admiration and trust of many Nigerians. This is why the controversies surrounding her alleged fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate trouble the heart. Casmir Igbokwe Mrs. Kemi Adeosun is a beauty to behold any day. She also has brain. The combination of beauty and brain apparently made…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply