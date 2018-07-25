– The Sun News
TECNO

Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa's most admired brands

25th July 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10.

The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries representing Africa’s economic regions and using consumers aged 18 and above, had Nigeria dominating the list of African brands by 11 per cent followed by South Africa and Kenya accounting for 4 per cent each.

A casual look at the top 10 most admired brands shows that the electronics and computers category has the highest number of entries with Samsung, Apple and the highest jumper of them, Tecno leading the pack.

Truth be told, we interact with brands everyday of our lives. Everywhere we go, it’s hard not to notice the ads and billboards around us, each subconsciously guiding us on who we are, what to do, what to wear and what to consume.

Brands go beyond logos, and billboards or names, it extends to the strong communication that captures and aligns with consumer’s values and embodies their emotions by best reflecting their lifestyles.

READ ALSO: Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims

Taking a glimpse into Africa’s most admired brands for example, Tecno mobile is a brand that has overtime experienced tremendous growth in the smartphone market.

In the past decade that the Chinese brand has been operating in Africa it has strategically positioned itself in the market and minds of the consumers, first by proving to be a brand that delivers premium and quality specs at a budget-friendly price and then moving on to take its place as a major contender in the market.

The reason behind Tecno mobile’s continued success in the African market is its ability to understand the consumers’ needs and also pioneer new technologies whilst offering newer and innovative mobile solutions to consumers.

Tecno’s immense success may also be credited to its partnerships with other global brands such as Google, Facebook, Qualcomm, Twitter, Instagram, Sony, Dolby, MediaTek and telecommunication operators like MTN, Safaricom, Airtel, 9mobile and most recently the English Premier League 2017/2018 Champions, Manchester City Football Club.

Understanding the market is very important to every brand’s success, therefore it’s not surprising to have brands like MTN, Peak Milk, Zenith Bank, Dangote group amongst others leading the chart.

With an ever evolving world and an even greater demand for products, there is need for a stronger relationship and communication between brands and their consumers.

The new reality being that brands that desire to win need to capture stories of those emotions that embody brand-consumer relationships.

 

 

