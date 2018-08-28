– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Striker Vardy retires from England duty
28th August 2018 - I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke
28th August 2018 - 2019 General Elections: Gombe council of NUJ trains journalists
28th August 2018 - Migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped – UN
28th August 2018 - We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari
28th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000
28th August 2018 - MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi
28th August 2018 - FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue
28th August 2018 - Osun guber: INEC assures of transparency
28th August 2018 - Trump accuses Google of hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Striker Vardy retires from England duty
VARDY

Striker Vardy retires from England duty

— 28th August 2018

Striker Jamie Vardy says he no longer wants to be considered for England duty and wishes to focus his time on his club career.

Vardy, who featured at the World Cup in Russia, said he had spoken to England manager Gareth Southgate about his decision.

However, he remains available to help should the team face injury problems.

“To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while,” Vardy told the Guardian.

“I’m not getting younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup

READ ALSO Lucas Moura strikes twice as Tottenham pile on Manchester United’s woe

“We got to the semi-finals and finished fourth, which is equal to the furthest we have ever been on foreign soil.”

“So I just said to Gareth that I think it’s probably best from now on, especially with the way he wants to go.

“To bring youngsters in who he thinks have got the ability and start nurturing them into international football,” he said.

Vardy was restricted to the bench for most of the World Cup in Russia and said his lack of playing time had influenced his decision.

“When you get selected, you want to be playing. If you’re playing week in, week out for your club, you want to be going to England to play as well.

“And if it’s not happening, then for me personally now it’s better to be at home spending that time with my family and training with my club, preparing for the next game after the international break.

“I thought I could have helped a bit more if I had more minutes. You know that you can hurt opponents in certain ways, in the way you play.

“But it wasn’t to be. And you have to respect the manager’s decisions.”

Vardy said he had expressed his intention to Southgate shortly after the World Cup and confirmed it in a recent phone calls.

“We’ve not shut the door completely. If the worst came to happen and everyone was injured, then obviously I wouldn’t say no,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADELEKE

I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke

— 28th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship flagbearer in the September 22 election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has promised to  restore what he called the ‘lost glory’ of the state if elected into office. Adeleke stated this, in Osogbo, the state capital,  while congratulating the people during the anniversary celebration of the creation of  the…

  • TRAINS

    2019 General Elections: Gombe council of NUJ trains journalists

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Gombe State Council, on Tuesday  trained  journalists in the state, preparatory for the coverage of the 2019 general elections. Speaking during the training, Alhaji Saidu Malala, Chairman of the council, expressed optimism that the training would equip journalists with the necessary skills to report accurately during elections. Malala…

  • BUHARI

    We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari

    — 28th August 2018

    Uche Usim and Blessing Mark,  Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said his administration was repositioning the nation’s maritime sector as the country’s main economic driver and fulcrum for diversification. The President made the declaration in Abuja at the launch of a book ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets – Past, Present and Future’, written by Bashir…

  • police

    Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Fasina Toyin, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N117,000. The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on one count-charge of stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the ‎offence on…

  • BAUCHI

    MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed, has flagged-off the Maternal Newborn and Child Week 2018, with 1.3 million children under the age of five year and 300,000 pregnant women expected to receive free health and nutritional interventions in the state. Speaking during the event held at Yelwa Domiciliary Clinic,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share