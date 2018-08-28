– The Sun News
Lucas Moura strikes twice as Tottenham pile on Manchester United's woe

Tottenham piled on more woe for Manchester United, running out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford on Monday night to hand the hosts a second Premier League defeat in as many weeks.

Jose Mourinho’s side was under pressure to get a win following last Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Brighton and Fred nearly gave them a dream start when he chested down a loose ball in Spurs’ penalty area and fired a low volley into the side netting.

Romelu Lukaku then spurned another golden chance at the United opener after 15 minutes when he fired wide of an open net after a poor back pass from Danny Rose allowed the Belgium international to round Hugo Lloris.

Luke Shaw was next to set up Lukaku, chasing down a long ball and cutting a pass back to the former Chelsea player only to see him scuff his first-time attempt right at Lloris.

Harry Kane was shown a deserved yellow card as the match neared the 25-minute mark for a sliding studs-up challenge on Antonio Valencia.

Dele Alli blew Spurs’ best chance up to that point soon after the caution, choosing to dribble around David De Gea instead of crossing to a wide-open Kane in front of United’s goal.

United continued to fashion the better of the chances with Fred curling wide of the far post after a neat stepover and Paul Pogba forcing a save from Lloris with a low line drive from outside the penalty area.

Spurs came to life as the first half wore on, but the final move was missing for the visitors as Christian Eriksen forced a De Gea save before just missing out on a cheeky pass into the area from Alli.

Tottenham were in front shortly after the restart with Kane heading home from a Kieran Trippier corner and Lloris denying Lukaku to preserve Spurs’ lead. It was Kane’s first goal in five appearances at Old Trafford.

And minutes after, United would go two down when Ander Herrera kept Eriksen onside and the Denmark international crossed for Lucas Moura, who fired in a first-time shot to make it 2-0.

Spurs had two chances at a third go begging after the hour mark, when Alli failed to beat De Gea after picking up a terrible Victor Lindelof back pass and Kane heading wide at the far post from another Trippier corner.

The hosts were scrambling to find a way back into the match and Lukaku’s charging run down the right channel allowed him to set up an onrushing Lingard, whose deflected first-time shot looped over Lloris’ crossbar.

And Lucas would put the match away five minutes from full-time, using his speed to open up the United back-line before avoiding Chris Smalling and firing an unstoppable shot past De Gea.

The defeat for Mourinho is the most lopsided home loss in his career and makes Tottenham the first visiting team to score three goals against Man United at Old Trafford under the Portuguese manager.

Tottenham keep pace with Liverpool, Watford and Chelsea on nine points atop the table thanks to the win and leaves Man United on three points and in 13th place.

