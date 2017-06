Coming on the heels of the success of her show, D’Lyte and D’Stars, fast rising singer, D’Lyte, will on Saturday July 1 thrill her fans with the best of live music at the Slay Karaoke Lounge, Lekki, Lagos. Time is 7pm.

Speaking, D’Lyte said: “Hangout with D’Lyte is a monthly hangout session in a beautiful atmosphere with live music, dance, comedy and networking. It’s an atmosphere where entertainers can hang out and be celebrated, display their creativity, network and have fun.

“The July edition will feature the likes of Azeezat, the Queen of Love, Humble Smith, the Osinachi crooner, and Dezign and Xtacy while comedy will be dished out by Efe Warriboy and Odogwu, with a special appearance by veteran singer, Stella Monye. The music session is an all-live performance as there will be no playback of any kind.”