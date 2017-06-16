The Sun News
Latest
16th June 2017 - Star parade at premiere of BOI sponsored film, Isoken
16th June 2017 - Lesotho PM’s wife shot dead
16th June 2017 - Your attitude determines your altitude
16th June 2017 - Ajayi: A life well spent
16th June 2017 - ‘Quit order: South East govs playing good boys’
16th June 2017 - Osun by-election: Adeleke receives PDP flag
16th June 2017 - Ondo APC disciplinary committee recommends Kekemeke’s expulsion
16th June 2017 - Obaseki shuns Edo college reception, laments decay
16th June 2017 - Militants give northerners ultimatum to leave Niger Delta
16th June 2017 - Why Buhari couldn’t create 3m jobs promised Nigerians –Ngige
Home / TSWeekend / Star parade at premiere of BOI sponsored film, Isoken

Star parade at premiere of BOI sponsored film, Isoken

— 16th June 2017

It was all glamour and razzmatazz at the grand premiere last Sunday of a new romantic comedy, Isoken, produced by Jade Osiberu and bankrolled by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

The event, which took place at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by very important personalities, traditional rulers and celebrities including former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Dakore Akande, Rita Dominic, Ini Dima Okojie, Linda Ejiofor, Funke Akindele, and Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Others were Damilola Attoh, Abimbola Craig, Tiwa Savage, Uru Eke, Enyinna Nwigwe, Bolanle Olukanni, Tope Tedela, and Gideon Okeke.

The highlight of the event was the performance of veteran highlife musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who thrilled the guests with some of his old tunes like Joromi.

Starring top acts like Patrick Doyle, Dakore Akande, Tina Mba, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Bolanle Olukanni, and Marc Rhys among others, Isoken tells the story of a successful but unmarried 34-years-old woman, who has to deal with the societal pressure that comes with being single at a certain age. The movie hits the cinemas on June 16, 2017.

Commenting on the film and their relationship with its producer, Bank of Industry’s Head of Creative Banking Group, Mrs. Cynthia Uche Nwuka, said: “At BOI, we are very passionate about working with young filmmakers and Jade Osiberu was the first of such, with BOI buying into her passion and commitment to story telling through film, we are happy with what we’ve seen today and equally proud to be affiliated with this project.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lesotho PM’s wife shot dead

— 16th June 2017

The estranged wife of incoming Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has been shot dead two days before his inauguration. Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was travelling home with a friend when both women were shot by an unknown assailant, the police said. The police said the motive was unknown and an investigation was continuing, BBC reported. The…

Share

  • Osun by-election: Adeleke receives PDP flag

    — 16th June 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the forthcoming Osun West senatorial district by-election, Ademola Adeleke, has received the party’s flag at the national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday. At the ceremony, Adeleke claimed Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola would not have won a second term were it not for the efforts…

    Share

  • Ondo APC disciplinary committee recommends Kekemeke’s expulsion

    — 16th June 2017

    • Party’s SEC, SWC scrutinise report From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The All Progressives Congress (APC) Disciplinary Committee in Ondo State, has recommended that former chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, be expelled from the party. In the report, the committee found Kekemeke guilty of allegations against him and subsequently recommended his expulsion. Chairman of the committee, Prince Abayomi…

    Share

  • Obaseki shuns Edo college reception, laments decay

    — 16th June 2017

    • Sets up hajj committee, Muslim welfare board Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, shunned a reception organised for him in Abudu, administrative headquarters of Orhionmwon Local Government Area. The governor shunned the reception, to register his displeasure with the locals over the deplorable condition of Esigie Comprehensive College, an outreach of College of…

    Share

  • Militants give northerners ultimatum to leave Niger Delta

    — 16th June 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt A Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) has ordered northerners residing in the region to leave before October 1, 2017, or face the consequences. This latest threat came few days after the coalition handed down an ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding return of oil blocks owned by the northerners…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share