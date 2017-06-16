Star parade at premiere of BOI sponsored film, Isoken

It was all glamour and razzmatazz at the grand premiere last Sunday of a new romantic comedy, Isoken, produced by Jade Osiberu and bankrolled by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

The event, which took place at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by very important personalities, traditional rulers and celebrities including former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Dakore Akande, Rita Dominic, Ini Dima Okojie, Linda Ejiofor, Funke Akindele, and Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Others were Damilola Attoh, Abimbola Craig, Tiwa Savage, Uru Eke, Enyinna Nwigwe, Bolanle Olukanni, Tope Tedela, and Gideon Okeke.

The highlight of the event was the performance of veteran highlife musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who thrilled the guests with some of his old tunes like Joromi.

Starring top acts like Patrick Doyle, Dakore Akande, Tina Mba, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Bolanle Olukanni, and Marc Rhys among others, Isoken tells the story of a successful but unmarried 34-years-old woman, who has to deal with the societal pressure that comes with being single at a certain age. The movie hits the cinemas on June 16, 2017.

Commenting on the film and their relationship with its producer, Bank of Industry’s Head of Creative Banking Group, Mrs. Cynthia Uche Nwuka, said: “At BOI, we are very passionate about working with young filmmakers and Jade Osiberu was the first of such, with BOI buying into her passion and commitment to story telling through film, we are happy with what we’ve seen today and equally proud to be affiliated with this project.”