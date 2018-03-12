Stakeholders urge govt to fix port roads

A frontline Licensed Customs Agent, Nwokolobia Ifeanyi, has joined other stakeholders in the maritime sub-sector of the nation’s economy to call on the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the port roads, if the dream of Ease of Doing Business must be realised. Nwokolobia who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ojeweta 360 Nigeria Limited, a shipping services operator; said this in an exclusive interview.

While fielding questions on the business activities in the maritime sector for the year 2017, he commended the feat of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in meeting up its revenue target last year.

He commended Comptroller Modupeola Adeyanju Aremu of the Port and Terminal Multipurpose Services Limited (PTML) command for meeting its N10 billion monthly revenue target, the first of its kind in the command.

Nwokolobia said the sector was caught in the web of recession and the country trying to exit from it.

“But we thank God for seeing us through the hash economic climate. I am one of the biggest movers in the industry. I am a member of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) but not on executive capacity. Things were very hard last year in the industry due to tough economic situation in the country. It equally affected the maritime sector, but we are trying our best. The bad roads to the ports equally contributed to the woes and sufferings of the stakeholders in the industry. It is affecting movement of cargoes from and to the ports. Last year was very tough, and since the beginning of this year, it has been so. Every working day, I don’t leave the office till around 11p.m. I get home 1a.m. everyday from Monday to Friday due to the bad roads and heavy traffic associated with it. Most times, we use commercial motorcycles to access the roads. I leant the Federal Government has apologised and promised to rehabilitate the roads. They should urgently do something concerning the Oshodi-Apapa Expressroad, particularly from Mile 2, through Tincan Island Ports to Apapa Wharf. We don’t have any other option than to appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on the road rehabilitation to enhance Ease of Doing Business. It is affecting everybody, the importers and the agents. Even the lives of the road users are on the line”, Nwokolobia said.