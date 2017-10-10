SSUCOEN demands internal provost for FCET Umunze

Members of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education (SSUCOEN), Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, have called for the appointment of an internal provost to succeed the outgoing provost, Prof. Josephat Ogbuagu. The union said appointing a staff from the college would encourage continuity in administration and also help in consolidating the gains and the legacies of the present administration.

The new executive members of the union led by the chairman, Mr. Echedo Ethelbert, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the provost, Prof Ogbuagu in his office. Other members of the union during the visit were the vice chairman, Nwangwu Bredan, the Secretary, Nwankwo Anayo, Treasurer, Ochuba Nkiruka, Financial Secretary, Lauretta Onubogu and Public Relations Officer, Uzowulu Ugochukwu Pascal.

Echedo commended the provost for the rapid transformation of the College during his administration. He said the transformation of the college by his management team was a testimony of good leadership.

He pleaded for an internal staff of the college to be appointed the next provost, to continue the good work recorded by the Ogbuagu administration.

While commending the union for the peaceful conduct of their election recently, Prof. Ogbuagu urged the executives to live up to expectation by projecting the interest of their members and the good image of the College.

He commended the cordial relationship that SSUCOEN had maintained with the management of the college, stressing that the open door policy of his administration encourages the use of dialogue on issues affecting staff unions. He urged the union members to continue to render services that would enhance the growth of the College and remain peaceful in all their agitations.

On their demand for an internal provost, Prof Ogbuagu, who would be completing his tenure in 2018, assured the union that the appointment of his successor lies solely with the federal government. He noted that the appointment would follow the due process to ensure the emergence of a credible candidate that would move the college forward.

The National Chairman, SSUCOEN, Danladi Ali, who monitored the election along with other officers, commended the FCET Umunze chapter for organising a peaceful poll. He advised all members of the union to rally support for the growth of the association and the college.