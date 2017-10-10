The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - SSUCOEN demands internal provost for FCET Umunze
10th October 2017 - Institute unfolds 7 years leadership plan for 21,000 youths
10th October 2017 - Low cut-off mark lowers education standard –Ex-VC, FUTO
10th October 2017 - Building collapse: Unending nightmare
10th October 2017 - Moving education backward with JAMB
10th October 2017 - Withdraw the NGO Regulatory Bill
10th October 2017 - Who wants to be a teacher?
10th October 2017 - Kachikwu: Why I still stand with Buhari
10th October 2017 - Lewdpapers or newspapers?
10th October 2017 - Buhari’s charter of national renewal
Home / Education Review / SSUCOEN demands internal provost for FCET Umunze

SSUCOEN demands internal provost for FCET Umunze

— 10th October 2017

Members of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education (SSUCOEN), Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, have called for the appointment of an internal provost to succeed the outgoing provost, Prof. Josephat Ogbuagu. The union said appointing a staff from the college would encourage continuity in administration and also help in consolidating the gains and the legacies of the present administration.

The new executive members of the union led by the chairman, Mr. Echedo Ethelbert, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the provost, Prof Ogbuagu in his office. Other members of the union during the visit were the vice chairman, Nwangwu Bredan, the Secretary, Nwankwo Anayo, Treasurer, Ochuba Nkiruka, Financial Secretary, Lauretta Onubogu and Public Relations Officer, Uzowulu Ugochukwu Pascal.

Echedo commended the provost for the rapid transformation of the College during his administration. He said the transformation of the college by his management team was a testimony of good leadership.

He pleaded for an internal staff of the college to be appointed the next provost, to continue the good work recorded by the Ogbuagu administration.

While commending the union for the peaceful conduct of their election recently, Prof. Ogbuagu urged the executives to live up to expectation by projecting the interest of their members and the good image of the College.

He commended the cordial relationship that SSUCOEN had maintained with the management of the college, stressing that the open door policy of his administration encourages the use of dialogue on issues affecting staff unions. He urged the union members to continue to render services that would enhance the growth of the College and remain peaceful in all their agitations.

On their demand for an internal provost, Prof Ogbuagu, who would be completing his tenure in 2018, assured the union that the appointment of his successor lies solely with the federal government. He noted that the appointment would follow the due process to ensure the emergence of a credible candidate that would move the college forward.

The National Chairman, SSUCOEN, Danladi Ali, who monitored the election along with other officers, commended the FCET Umunze chapter for organising a peaceful poll. He advised all members of the union to rally support for the growth of the association and the college.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 

— 10th October 2017

Says allegations baseless, unfounded  From Uche Usim, Abuja Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described the allegations of shady practices and insurbodination, levelled against the Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, as baseless and unfounded. The minister, in a leaked memo to President…

  • Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

    — 10th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it was investigating activities of some state Commissioners of Police, alleged to have gone against laid down rules and regulations. Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made this known when he received the leadership of the Concerned citizens of Edo State, in Abuja, said that the…

  • 2019 presidency not on my cards, says Osinbajo

    — 10th October 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi In London, the United Kingdom,  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has not given any thought to contesting the 2019 presidential poll. Besides, Osinbajo said he has no timeline for when he may make such a decision in the election scheduled for February 2019. The vice president spoke on the sidelines of…

  • Army launches Exercise Crocodile Smile II in Lagos, Ogun

    — 10th October 2017

    By Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Army has launched its 2017 training operations codenamed Exercise Crocodile Smile II, in Lagos and Ogun states, areas covered by troops of 81 Division. The force disclosed the exercise commenced in the Ogun and Lagos, on October 7, 2017 and will end on October 28, 2017. The exercise could, however,…

  • IPOB: Marginalisation responsible for agitations –Kalu

    — 10th October 2017

    Says North should produce presidency in 2019 Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has identified marginalisation as the main reason for agitations all over the country, including that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). “I did not say anything bad about IPOB agitation, they have the right to carry their flags around…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share