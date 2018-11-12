Former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the search on his plane by special security squad at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as an attempt to intimidate him.

Writing via his twitter handle @atiku, the presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who returned to Nigeria from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday, said: “I arrived to Abuja

this morning to a search by agents of the state, aimed at intimidating me and my staff.”

“I am committed to building a Nigeria where no citizen is intimidated by agents of state who are paid to protect them.”

Atiku who returned from Dubai in a private jet at about 1:30 am condemned the search by state agents.

Atiku relocated to Dubai, alongside top PDP chieftains, to “strategise” for the February 16, 2019 presidential election, away from the prying eyes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC.)

Although Atiku did not mention the specific security operatives that conducted the search on him, the Federal Government, the PDP and the police have disagreed on the operation.

According to the Federal Government, the search was a routine exercise that applied to all international arrivals.

Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said while it was true that the Task Force on Currency at the airport did the routine action of checking the former vice president’s travel bag, he was accorded full respect as a senior citizen.

He claimed that the public outcry that followed the routine exercise was a mischievous attempt to grab headlines.

He described the checks as mandatory, conventional, internationally applied and routine, adding that no one is excused from them under the nation’s laws.

While urging law-abiding citizens to respect the laws of the country, Sirika advised prominent Nigerians not to seek to be treated over and above the citizens they wish to serve.

“This is a mischievous attempt to grab the headlines. Nigerians need to know that one of the resolutions of the Atiku team at their recently-concluded, opulently-held Dubai retreat was to embark on scaremongering. This is one of such.

“For the records, all incoming passengers on international flights go through customs, immigration, health and security screening.

“Where the aircraft is using the private, charter wing, as the PDP candidate did, such arrivals are met by a team of the Immigration, Customs and other security agencies. They go to the arriving aircraft as a team.