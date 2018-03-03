Dapchi Abduction: Buhari administration has failed to tackle insecurity, insurgency – House member

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Saturday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for what he regarded as its failure to tackle insecurity and insurgency in the country as it had promised Nigerians during the lead-up to the 2015 General Election.

Adebutu,who represents Remo Federal Constituency (PDP) at the lower change, said the recent abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, had further exposed the seeming inability of the APC government to secure the country, particularly the northeast.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the inauguration of PDP secretariat in Odogbolu local government area.

The lawmaker, a PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, backed calls for the resignation of the service chiefs. He also hinted on the possible resignation of the President if the government fails to rescue the abducted girls as soon as possible.

Adebutu wondered how the Boko Haram terrorists the administration claimed to have “technically” defeated could still have a field day in a zone with a concentration of military formations.

He recollected how the APC turned the abduction of the Chibok school girls in 2014 into partisan weapon to discredit the then PDP-led government, charging Buhari’s administration to, in his words “wade the magic wand it promised it had to rescue the abducted girls.”

“What goes round comes round,” Adebutu said. “We had Chibok Girls before and instead of addressing the problem Nigeria had, we turned it into partisan issue. Now we have a repeat episode and we are calling on the APC to now wade the magic wand they promised they had to rescue those girls; and even ask them further, for people who claim to know so much, superior generals, how have they found themselves to the extent that we have a repeat after the experience of the Chibok Girls? With the experience we have had, I’m very disappointed that this government is into this again. The military withdrew because they supposed the area was safe. Incompetence!

“Maybe the President should resign because one of the things he promised is security in the northeast. He has failed!” the lawmaker chided. “He told us we would have security in the northeast, he told us Boko Haram will be gone overnight. But it has now shown that all these promises are just empty promises.” Adebutu stated.